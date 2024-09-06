Where to Watch Minnesota vs. Rhode Island - Exclusively on Peacock

Will the Golden Gophers bounce back after losing the season opener on a last-minute heartbreaker?

Week 2 of the 2024 college football season kicks off Saturday, September 7 from 12 p.m. ET onward, and Peacock’s Big Ten football package is basically taking over the whole day. The first matchup is a Peacock exclusive, and features the Minnesota Golden Gophers — a team that’ll be looking to bounce back fast after falling at home in a heartbreaking season opener against ACC foe North Carolina.

Which college football team are the Minnesota Golden Gophers playing on Saturday?

Led by 8th-year head coach P.J. Fleck, Minnesota will play host on Saturday to the University of Rhode Island Rams. The Rams finished last season 6-5 playing in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) conference, which primarily fields teams from the original 13 colonies which preceded the United States (think Villanova, William & Mary, Stony Brook, and Delaware).

Jim Fleming is the head coach at “Rhody” (the affectionate shorthand you might overhear from ardent Rams fans), and he’ll be bringing a spirited CAA squad to Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday. The interconference matchup comes on the heels of Rhode Island’s thrilling last-minute victory to open their season last weekend, with QB Devin Farrell landing a late touchdown pass to eke out a hard-fought win over Holy Cross.

For Minnesota, this weekend’s out-of-conference game is a gut check before things get serious when the Gophers meet the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 21 to open their Big Ten schedule. As the final seconds ticked off the clock in last weekend’s home opener, Minnesota saw its fortunes fade when a potential game-winning field goal against North Carolina sailed wide and to the right.

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (R) hands the ball off to running back Marcus Major (L) during the college football game between North Carolina Tar Heels and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on August 29, 2024, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo: Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When does the Minnesota vs. Rhode Island college football game kick off? The Minnesota Golden Gophers square off against the Rhode Island Rams beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 7, exclusively on Peacock.

The noontime Minnesota-Rhode Island matchup is only the first of three Big Ten college football games streaming on Peacock on Saturday. Nebraska hosts Colorado at 7 p.m. ET as part of Peacock’s Big Ten Saturday Night package (you can also catch the game on NBC), while the Oregon Ducks welcome the Boise State Broncos to the raucous environs of Autzen Stadium in another Peacock-exclusive matchup that kicks off at 10 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Rhode Island The game will stream exclusively on Peacock.

As part of Peacock’s season-long package of Big Ten college football exclusives, the streaming platform is the only place to catch Minnesota vs. Rhode Island live on TV.

How to get Peacock - and stream tons of live college & NFL football

Whether it’s Big Ten college football, every Notre Dame home game, or a season-long slate of NFL action, Peacock is looking like a pigskin paradise as fans gear up for football this fall.

