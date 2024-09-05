Where to Watch Colorado vs. Nebraska: College Football Week 2 2024

The Buffaloes and the Cornhuskers face off this week on Big Ten Saturday Night, and we've got the details.

College football season is officially upon us after a thrilling first week of action, and the matchups only get more interesting from here.

This week on Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock, we've got the latest edition of one of college football's longest-standing rivalries, and while the teams may be in different conferences at the moment, the power of the matchup is still historic. Both teams have something to prove, both are trying to make their mark in conferences dominated by larger football powers, and both are eager to claim victory in the latest installment of a matchup that's already been played out six dozen times over more than a century of football history.

So, to get you ready for Big Ten Saturday Night this week, let's take a closer look at Colorado vs. Nebraska.

What time is the Colorado vs. Nebraska kickoff? The Big 12's Colorado Buffaloes and the Big Ten's Nebraska Cornhuskers will kick off Saturday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern/6:30 p.m. Central from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. It's the second primetime showdown Big Ten Saturday Night will host this year, after last Saturday's Fresno State vs. Michigan game.

Where to watch the Colorado vs. Nebraska football game? Like all Big Ten Saturday Night matchups, the Buffs and the Huskers will be broadcast live on NBC, and will stream simultaneously on Peacock. So, whether you're watching from your couch or checking in on your phone while you're on the move, you'll be able to catch all the action.

What to expect from the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers?

As we've already mentioned, this is one of college football's oldest and most distinguished rivalries, dating all the way back to 1898 and enduring even as the teams have shifted conferences and risen and fallen in the rankings over the decades. Colorado won the most recent outing last September, but this time the game is on the Huskers' home turf, so don't be surprised to see Nebraska put up an even bigger fight this time around.

Right now, the Huskers are the slight favorites in the matchup, and not just because it's being played in Lincoln. Both squads won their season openers last week, but while Colorado barely survived a showdown with FCS team North Dakota State, Nebraska trounced Conference USA team UTEP 40-7. That performance, the home field advantage, and a Huskers team hungry to prove they can hang with the Big Ten's contenders, all mean that Nebraska seems to have the edge.

But one thing you can never do is count out Colorado, especially with Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders at the helm. Now in his second season as the Buffaloes' head coach, Sanders has retained his standout talents from last year, including his own son Shedeur at quarterback and the ultra-dynamic Travis Hunter at wide receiver. It's been a rocky road, but Colorado in the Prime era has always been exciting, and they're capable of some real power when they've got it together. Nebraska might have the advantage, but the Buffs are going to bring everything they've got to try and repeat last year's victory, hoping to carry momentum into a tough conference season that sees them return to the Big 12.

