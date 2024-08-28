Where to Watch Michigan vs. Fresno State: Week 1 of Big Ten Saturday Night 2024

The Michigan Wolverines begin their national title defense this weekend. Here's what to know about the game.

College football season is officially underway, and while week one was really just a taste of what's to come, this weekend is going to bring a full-scale schedule featuring dozens of teams kicking off their seasons.

That includes the current College Football Playoff National Champions, the Michigan Wolverines, who will kick off their title defense this Saturday in week one of Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock!

RELATED: Everything to Know About Michigan’s 2024 Football Schedule

So, before the Maize and Blue kick off, let's take a closer look at the game and how to watch.

Blake Corum of the Michigan Wolverines runs for a touchdown in front of Daequan Hardy #25 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on November 11, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Who's Playing in Michigan's 2024 College Football Home Opener? The Fresno State Bulldogs.

While their schedule will ultimately be packed with Big Ten opponents, including new arrivals like Oregon and USC and longtime rivals Michigan State and Ohio State, the Wolverines are set to kick off the 2024 with a non-conference matchup. Specifically, Michigan takes on the always competitive Fresno State Bulldogs, a longtime major player in the Mountain West conference. It's an important tone-setting game for both teams, so don't be surprised to see some major fireworks as the two schools each aim for a strong start to the season.

What to Expect in the Michigan vs. Fresno State Season Opening Game

Kris Jenkins of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after a fumble recovery against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Wolverines 2023 season went about as well as any fan could hope. The team went 15-0 on their way to a Big Ten championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship. Those accomplishments, and the strength of their 2024 roster, were enough to earn them a No. 9 ranking in AP's preseason Top 25 poll, but they'll have a long way to go if they hope to repeat their national title run.

RELATED: Which Teams Are in the Big 10 in the 2024 Football Season?

Michigan enters the 2024 season without their championship-winning head coach Jim Harbaugh and their Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, J.J. McCarthy, both of whom went to the NFL along with several other 2023 Michigan starters in key roles. That means Harbaugh's successor, Sherrone Moore, will have a bit of rebuilding ahead of him, particularly against a stacked Big Ten Conference that includes the preseason No. 2 (Ohio State), No. 3 (Oregon), and No. 4 (Texas) teams.

As for Fresno State, they're coming off a 9-4 season that saw them go 4-4 in the Mountain West. Their record was good enough to earn them a trip to the New Mexico Bowl, where they defeated New Mexico State to end the year strong. Head coach Jeff Tedford and quarterback Mikey Keene will be hoping to build on that to make a play for this year's Mountain West title. A strong showing against the defending national champions is a great way to kick that off.

When does Michigan vs. Fresno State kickoff? Michigan's home opener against Fresno State is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 31.

How to Watch the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Fresno State Bulldogs on Big Ten Saturday Night

Michigan vs. Fresno State marks the opening matchup in NBC Sports' Big Ten football coverage this year. The first game of Big Ten Saturday Night will air Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and will be simulcast on Peacock, giving you multiple ways to watch.

For more Big Ten Football News, head over to NBC Sports.