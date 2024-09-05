Where to Watch Boise State vs. Oregon Football Game - Streaming Exclusively on Peacock

Two of college footballs most dynamic squads face off in Big Ten football action this weekend exclusively on Peacock.

We're just getting started with the 2024 college football season, and already the major players in the Big Ten Conference are starting to make their cases for a trip to the College Football Playoff at the end of the year.

This week, we'll see even more key matchups for Big Ten powers, including a showdown featuring one of the game's most dynamic offenses — and one of the most intriguing games of the week is only streaming on Peacock.

That's right, it's time to watch the Big Ten's University of Oregon Ducks strut their stuff, and we've got all the details on their matchup with the Mountain West's Boise State Broncos.

What time is the Boise State vs. Oregon football game? The Boise State Broncos and the Oregon Ducks will kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. CT from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Where to watch Boise State vs. Oregon? The Boise State vs. Oregon game will stream exclusively on the Peacock streaming service. NBCUniversal will be bringing you action from around the Big Ten conference all season long, but the games won't just be airing on NBC. This season several Peacock exclusive showdowns will hit our screens, and Boise State vs. Oregon is one of the biggest.

What to expect from the Boise State Broncos vs. Oregon Ducks football game

Both the Broncos and the Ducks are coming off seasons where they showcased some great stuff, but didn't quite reach their goals. In the case of the Broncos, they were able to land a Mountain West championship, defeating UNLV under interim head coach Spencer Danielson, only to lose their eventual bowl game matchup against UCLA in the LA Bowl. Now, Danielson is beginning his first season as the team's official head coach, and Boise State's looking to repeat as Mountain West champions and prove that they're getting some of their juice back as one of the most exciting teams in college football across all conferences.

Meanwhile, Oregon has something even bigger to prove. The Ducks were among the top contenders for the four-team College Football Playoff in 2023, moving from the middle of the preseason Top 25 poll to a Top 10 power by the end of the season. Under head coach Dan Lanning, they made it to the PAC-12 Championship game, only to lose to eventual National Champion runner-up, Washington. They did close out their season strong though, with a dominant win over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.

This season, the Ducks began as the third-ranked team in the preseason Top 25 poll, and launched their 2024 campaign with a narrow 24-14 victory over FCS powerhouse Idaho. Idaho is certainly a contender in their division, but the Ducks' inability to overpower an FCS school still made an impact on their standings. The Week 1 AP Top 25 poll saw them drop from No. 3 to No. 7, and things aren't going to get any easier for them. They've got the annual rivalry game against Oregon State coming up, as well as an inaugural Big Ten season that includes games against Ohio State, Michigan, and a season-closing rivalry game with Washington. If the Ducks are going to continue to make their case for the Playoff, they need a demonstrative win against Boise State, and that makes this game a vital one.

