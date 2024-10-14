Ariana Grande's Gwen Stefani and Britney Spears Impressions Are So Uncanny (VIDEO)

Grande's opening monologue for the October 12 episode of SNL was a showstopping spectacle of musical impressions.

Aside from being the voice of a generation, Ariana Grande has proven time and time again that she is a comedy queen.

Grande is a proven Saturday Night Live scene-stealer, making several cameo appearances throughout the years that have been hallmarked by her spot-on impressions and dazzling vocals. The former Voice Coach and Wicked star hosted SNL for the second time on October 12 and wasted no time flexing her vocal chops during her opening monologue. Grande initially teased that she intended to keep her performance "low key." However, as soon as a microphone magically popped on stage, it was clear Grande had a show in store.

Ariana Grande is a vocal chameleon with Gwen Stefani and Brittney Spears impressions

Anyone familiar with Grande's glimmering track record on Jimmy Fallon's Wheel of Musical Impressions knows she's a powerhouse of musical impressions. After taking the SNL stage, Grande was excited to chat about achieving her theatre kid dream of starring in Wicked but assured the viewers that she was just hosting — she wanted to take it easy. She explained she wanted to keep it low key and wouldn't make it all about her just as a piano trilled. After taking a mic, Grande promised she'd not sing — while singing with angelic grace.

Grande continued, saying that she wouldn't perform any musical impressions. She explained she wouldn't be doing her iconic Brittney Spears impression — right before pulling out a spot-on Spears a-la "Baby One More Time."

Grande continued by claiming she wouldn't imitate Miley Cyrus while singing with the "Flowers" singer's trademark twang. Grande then slipped into an eerily accurate impression of Gwen Stefani while promising she'd avoid it. Of course, after the song slinked into the tune of "Don't Speak," Grande hit it home with her impression of Stefani while singing, "I won't sing because it hurts."

Ariana Grande during her monologue on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 3 on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

The hilarity continued as Grande sang about "avoiding" winking at the camera (with cheeky charm), ditching any dancing lifts (while being expertly lifted), or talking about Wicked just as her on-screen co-star and SNL cast member Bowen Yang appeared on stage in full Galinda get-up. As she promised not to modulate the key with skill, Grande sang that she wouldn't bring up a lineup of Rockettes-style dancers to perform crazy high-kicks while she "avoided" crazy runs and vocal flips.

Ariana Grande and Chloe Fineman perform as Jennifer Coolidge during the “Maybelline” sketch on October 12, 2024 in Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 3. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Grande concluded her monologue with a flourish. From her musical medley of impressions to her Celine Dion impression during the episode's "UFC Sports Promo" sketch and her impression of Jennifer Coolidge during another sketch, Grande proved yet again that when it comes to her chameleonic vocals, the Wicked star brings unlimited comedy.

Watch Grande's opening monologue from Season 50, Episode 3 above, and stream all 50 seasons of SNL on Peacock anytime.