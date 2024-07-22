Andrea Bocelli Makes Sofia Vergara Giggle as He Serenades Her with "Besame Mucho"

The America's Got Talent Judge traveled to Italy to be a part of Bocelli's Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration event.

Sofia Vergara was all smiles while sharing the stage with Andrea Bocelli.

Celebrating three decades in the music business the weekend of July 19, the Italian tenor hosted Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, a three-day event in his hometown of Lajatico, Italy. The star-studded concert celebration featured appearances and performances from celebrities like Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Brian May, and Vergara.

On July 21, the beloved America's Got Talent Judge shared pictures from the concert on her Instagram, when she joined Bocelli onstage, as he serenaded her with a beautiful rendition of "Besame Mucho." In the first photo, she is hugging Bocelli, and in the second she is walking with Bocelli's wife, Veronica Berti Bocelli, and in the final image in the carousel she is smiling, clearly enchanted by the opera singer.

A video was also captured of the moment, and Vergara couldn't help but giggle to herself as Bocelli sang to her. See the clip here.

Andrea Bocelli and Sofia Vergara attend the "The Fab Thirties" Event on July 21, 2024 in Forte dei Marmi, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

"Still cant believe last night!!" Vergara captioned her Instagram post, thanking Bocelli and his wife.

Sofia Vergara earns a historic Emmy nomination

Joining Bocelli onstage in Italy wasn't the only monumental thing that happened to Vergara this past week. Vergara made Emmys history by becoming the first-ever Latina to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for her role in Griselda.

"Wow. Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life," the actress wrote on Instagram after the nominations announcement. "I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series. I could have never done this without my director Andres Baiz, my costar Alberto Guerra, Eric Newman and the full creative team... I never dreamed that after Modern Family I would be able to be a part of something as special as Griselda. I’m honored to be recognized alongside Jodi, Brie, Juno, and Naomi, incredible women who gave us incredible TV this year. Thank you to the television academy for this incredible honor!"

AGT Host Terry Crews also applauded her nomination, writing on Instagram: "Huge congratulations to AGT’s own Sofia Vergara on her HISTORY MAKING Emmy nomination today for Griselda!!! Well deserved!!! We love you!!!!"

America's Got Talent also received two nominations for the 76th annual Primetime Emmys: Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series.

