As Olympians get their photo finish in Paris, you can get your own awe-inspiring pictures in New York City.

The Best Place to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in New York City (PHOTOS)

Rockefeller Plaza is wearing its absolute best for the Olympics.

While Christmas at Rockefeller Center is known for its dazzling tree and display, the plaza is transforming into a Parisian tourist’s dream to celebrate the 2024 Olympic Games. NBC Insider walked through the interactive activation to find the best photo opps and viewing spots for Team USA fans.

NBC's Olympics Experience in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Gomulka/NBC Insider

What to Expect from the Rockefeller Center 2024 Olympics Hub

The Team USA hub, located in the heart of Manhattan, kicked off the day of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26.

NBC's Olympics Experience in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Gomulka/NBC Insider

Fans of the games will be able to cheer on their favorite athletes with themed watch parties on screens made for Olympic sized coverage, including a four-walled digital installation.

NBC's Olympics Experience in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Gomulka/NBC Insider

The Rink is dressed up as a Parisian-patio with a sponsored Michelob ULTRA bar, the official beer sponsor of Team USA. You can test out your competitive spirit on a foosball table in the plaza.

The square is packed with opportunities for stunning photos. You can strike a pose with a replica of the Eiffel Tower, feel like an Olympian getting a gold medal on a podium fit for victors, and even find a miniature Arc de Triomphe that’s perfect for a picture.

NBC's Olympics Experience in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Gomulka/NBC Insider

Towering images of some of Team USA’s Olympians, including Simone Biles and LeBron James, are placed throughout the designated space. Blue and white decorative signs of official Olympic sports line the plaza’s fountains.

Several Team USA Olympians are expected to pass through the elaborate hub as they make their way home from the games. Still, there’s no need to wait to send your well-wishes to your favorite athletes. Throughout the plaza are QR codes you can scan, which takes you to Team USA’s website where you can take a selfie and send over a personalized cheer to the athletes.

NBC's Olympics Experience in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Gomulka/NBC Insider

The Olympic Viewing Village at Rockefeller Center is free and open to the public from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM until the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 11.

And if you can't watch the games at the decked-out NYC spot, NBC's family of networks and Peacock have you covered.