Rockefeller Center Getting an Olympics-Themed Makeover during Paris Games

The iconic NYC site will transform into the ultimate destination to commemorate Team USA's voyage and victories at Paris 2024. The makeover will include an immersive Parisian experience, athlete visits, interactive displays, and more.

New York City's Rockefeller Center is set to come down with a serious case of Olympic fever as NBCUniversal transforms this iconic landmark into the ultimate U.S. hub for the 2024 Paris Games. From Parisian food delights to thrilling watch parties and the chance to meet their favorite athletes, Team USA fans will experience the Olympic magic from the Opening Ceremony on July 26 to the Closing Ceremony on August 11.

“Transforming iconic Rockefeller Center into our U.S. home for the Paris Olympics gives Team USA fans a chance to interact with our coverage of the Games even though the Games are taking place thousands of miles away,” Lyndsay Signor, NBC Sports' Senior Vice President of Consumer Engagement, said in a press release. “The interactive events, photo-ops, and athlete visits will give Team USA fans an immersive Parisian experience and the ability to cheer on the world’s best athletes at one of the most recognizable locations in New York.”

Athletes from Team USA will return after competing against the world's finest in Paris, and NBCU's Olympic takeover at Rockefeller Center will mark their victorious homecoming. At famous venues like The Rink and Top of the Rock, fans will have the rare opportunity to meet some of the USA team's athletes in an interactive display.

A rendering of Rockefeller Center's coverage of the 2024 Olympics Photo: NBCUniversal

Peacock is home to the most comprehensive Olympics coverage in U.S. media history, streaming every event during the Paris Games live, and Rockefeller Center will showcase a four-wall installation recognizing this fact. As stated in the NBC Sports press release, this digital cube will showcase Peacock's Olympic watching experience on large LED panels. Guests will be able to enjoy highlights such as Gold Zone, Watch with Alex Cooper, Peacock Discovery Multiview, and more.

“As soon as the 2024 Olympic Games torch is lit, Rockefeller Center will become the best place in the country to cheer on our fellow Americans," said EB Kelly, Head of Rockefeller Center and Senior Managing Director at Tishman Speyer. “We're thrilled to partner with NBCUniversal on an immersive, interactive, and incredibly exciting experience for all who come to the Center during the Olympics, and look forward to celebrating USA victories in the heart of the city this summer."

A rendering of Rockefeller Center's coverage of the 2024 Olympics. Photo: NBCUniversal

NBCU and Team USA's Official Beer Sponsor, Michelob ULTRA, will work together to transform a portion of The Rink into a terrace and bar with a Parisian theme. This area will include a variety of photo opportunities, multiple viewing displays for rooting on Team USA athletes, and an active zone where supporters can engage in table activities. A replica Eiffel Tower, Olympic medal podium, massive Olympic Rings display, and more will be available for photographs with fans. The Center Plaza Olympic Rings have recently traveled the nation, appearing at The PLAYERS Championship, Kentucky Derby, and Indianapolis 500.

The ultimate destination to commemorate Team USA's voyage and victories, Rockefeller Center's vivacious energy will provide fans with the excitement of the Olympic Games in the center of New York City.