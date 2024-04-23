From start times to the drivers favored to win, here's everything racing fans should know about the 2024 Indianapolis 500.

Everything To Know about the Indy 500

It's never too soon to start the hype train for one of the racing world's most prestigious events, the Indianapolis 500!

The 500-mile race has been the gold standard in racing for well over a century, and its importance to the sport is similar to the Super Bowl's impact on the NFL, WrestleMania on WWE, and the World Series on Major League Baseball. Predictably, expectations for this year's event are higher than ever. We'll be honest; if last year's race is any indication, IndyCar fans are in for a treat in 2024:

However, as exciting as the 2023 Indy 500 was, it's time to look ahead to this year's race. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Indianapolis 500:

When is the Indy 500? The 2024 edition of the Indianapolis 500, which marks the 108th time 33 drivers compete for the top crown in IndyCar racing, is scheduled for Sunday, May 26, 2024. Mark your calendars, race fans: the 2024 Indy 500 will be the highlight of your Memorial Day weekend! Patricio O'Ward (#5 Arrow McLaren SP) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet leads teammate Felix Rosenqvist (#6 Arrow McLaren SP) Dallara IR12 Chevrolet during the NTT IndyCar Series 107th Indianapolis 500, Sunday, May 28, 2023, on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. Photo: David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What Time Does the Indy 500 Start? Coverage on NBC begins at 11 a.m. ET, with the race officially slated to start at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET. Historically, the race takes around three hours. In other words, clear your Memorial Day Sunday schedule now; tell the family you'll be locked in to NBC until mid-afternoon!

General view of cars on the track during The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images