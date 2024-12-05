Young Blake Shelton Had the Brightest Natual Blonde Hair

The former Voice Coach had a completely different look when he was a boy.

Blake Shelton's had some wild and wonderful hairstyles throughout his career, but it's his hair as a child that really blows us away.

We've tracked down an adorable photo of a young Shelton sporting some seriously bright blonde hair that all fans must see. Check out Blake Shelton's throwback childhood photo here.

(We're pretty sure Reba McEntire would call that little Shelton in that photo "cute as a button!")

Who would've thought the little guy in that photo would grow up to be one of the most iconic artists in country music? Oh, and a nine-time-winning Coach on The Voice to boot? However, most fans would agree that Shelton's best hairstyle was and forever will be his iconic mullet!

Gwen Stefani calls husband Blake Shelton "a miracle"

Shelton has been married to Gwen Stefani since July 2021, and since then, they've routinely set the standard for happy celeb couples. In a recent 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Stefani spoke candidly about the journey that led to her husband.

"Something that I wanted since I was a little girl is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies — that dream was completely ruined; it was crushed," she explained, referencing her divorce from rocker Gavin Rossdale in 2016.

Stefani always wanted what her parents had: true, undying love. After her divorce, she struggled to find her way — until Shelton entered her life.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"Especially growing up with this perfect example of love between my parents. They met when they were 15, and they fell in love, and then they had us [children], and they made us feel like we were everything to them," Stefani said. "And when you have a family and it's the opposite of that, it breaks up ... I didn't know what to do or how to protect my children. And I'm still working on that."

Today, Shelton is the proud stepfather of Stefani's three kids, who she shares with Rossdale: Kingston, 18; Zuma, 16; and Apollo, 10.

"I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream," Stefani explained. "And God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle."

By all accounts, Shelton is exactly what Stefani's been looking for her whole life. He's not only accepted his stepdad role, he's embraced it — he and the boys have already amassed almost too many fantastic memories to keep track of!