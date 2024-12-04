WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Reveals Location and Ticket Dates for Second Show

Want to secure your tickets to Saturday Night's Main Event in San Antonio? Here's everything you need to know.

WWE is bringing back a major primetime show on NBC with Saturday Night’s Main Event. With the first of the planned specials happening on December 14, fans who want to see the action unfold in person can begin securing their tickets to the second installment, which will happen the following month.

On Wednesday, WWE announced not only when the 2nd Saturday Night’s Main Event installment will happen but also where. If you live down south and are hoping to be one of the lucky few attending the first major event on the WWE calendar of 2025, we’ve got everything you need to know to make that dream a reality.

When is the second installment of WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event? WWE announced that the next of its primetime NBC airings will be Saturday, January 25, 2025 and will build off of whatever momentum goes down at the December 14 show.

Where is the second installment of WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event? After the best Superstars in the world rock the house in New York, the whole group will be headed to San Antonio, Texas. Specifically, the Frost Bank Center, home of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs. On January 25, it’ll instead play home to a wrestling event like no other. So you’ll want to get your tickets now. Speaking of which…

WWE Photo: WWE

How to get Tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio?

Tickets for the San Antonio installment of Saturday Night’s Main Event go on sale Friday, December 13 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. However, those who want to get presale tickets can do so on Wednesday, December 11 at the same time. Fans can register here for an exclusive presale offer.

If you’d like to be ringside (and let’s face it, who doesn’t?) you can secure Priority Passes from On Location. In addition to premium seating, the passes offer pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more.

What is Saturday Night’s Main Event

Originally airing in 1985, Saturday Night’s Main Event was a primetime event on NBC that has come and gone over the years. It offered legendary Superstars a place to settle scores and compete in unusual matches like battle royales, tag team and cage matches. Since it's inception, the event has evolved but hasn’t really been around since the early 2000s. So one can only wonder what is in store for the WWE Universe when it returns to NBC.

