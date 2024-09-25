Where to Watch the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Louisville Cardinals Football Game - Peacock

It's No. 15 vs. No. 16 in South Bend this weekend!

With fall officially upon us, we’re about a month into the college football season now, and even though the weather is starting to show signs of cooling, the gridiron action is just starting to cook.

That’s particularly true for the Notre Dame Fight Irish, who are starting to gain some serious momentum after a shaky Week 2. But with a ranked opponent staring the Irish in their golden domes this weekend, it’s no given they’ll keep that momentum up.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Notre Dame’s 2024 Football Schedule

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Notre Dame home game this weekend against the upstart Louisville Cardinals, streaming exclusively on Peacock!

What time does the Louisville vs. Notre Dame college football game kickoff? The Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. the Louisville Cardinals college football game kicks off Saturday, September 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium.

Riley Leonard of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on August 31, 2024 in College Station, Texas. Photo: Jack Gorman/Getty Images

Where to watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish? The Notre Dame vs. Louisville game is streaming exclusively on Peacock, which means the game is only available to watch on the streaming service.

Alongside every Irish home game, the NBCUniversal streaming service is also the exclusive place to catch the in-depth Notre Dame college football docuseries, Here Come the Irish.

The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

What to expect from the Louisville Cardinals vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football game

For the second week in a row, the Irish get to play at home in South Bend, at "The House That Rockne Built," Notre Dame Stadium. But though home field advantage is certainly a factor, the Irish’s opponent is actually the higher-ranked team currently, as the No. 16 home team is going to have their hands full with the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals.

Still, after starting the year with a huge win over Texas A&M, only to blow it against Southern Illinois the following week, the Irish seem to be surging in the right direction again after taking care of business against Purdue and Miami of Ohio.

The strength of the Irish is definitely their defense, which has been looking tough through four games. And while the offense, led by Duke transfer Riley Leonard, still has some work to do, they have shown signs of improvement as of late. And their going to need to score some points to secure a College Football Playoff berth, a trend that's going to have to start this weekend against a tough Louisville squad.

RELATED: Team USA Swimmer Chris Guiliano Talks Playoff Hopes for Notre Dame Football This Season

Under Coach Jeff Brohm, the Cardinals are undefeated so far this season, with wins over Austin Peay, Jacksonville State, and fellow ACC foe, Georgia Tech, all while averaging 47.3 points on offense and holding opponents to just 11. Granted, none of those teams are currently ranked, so the Irish will likely live up to their name and provide the Cardinals with their biggest fight yet.

We're gonna find out Saturday, September 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET when the Louisville Cardinals and Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle it out at Notre Dame Stadium, streaming exclusively on Peacock.