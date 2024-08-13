Everything to Know About Notre Dame’s 2024 Football Schedule

We're pretty sure Olympian Chris Guiliano –– who won Silver as part of Team USA’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay and Gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay –– isn't the only one who's fired up for some Notre Dame football this season. Since the Fighting Irish, led by Coach Marcus Freeman and new starting quarterback Riley Leonard, are bona fide College Football Playoff contenders, even the haters are likely fired up to see this year's squad in action.

Whichever camp you're in, you're still going to need to know when and where the Fighting Irish football team is playing. And NBC Insider has you covered. Head below to preview Notre Dame's entire 2024 football schedule, including all the home games airing exclusively on NBC and Peacock.

Notre Dame's 2024 Football Schedule

Texas A&M (August 31)

Northern Illinois (September 7)

Purdue (September 14)

Miami - Ohio (September 21)

Louisville (September 28)

Stanford (October 12)

Georgia Tech (October 19)

Navy (October 26)

Florida State (November 9)

Virginia (November 16)

Army (November 23)

USC (November 30)

Who's Who on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's 2024 Football Schedule

Tight end Michael Mayer dives to score a touchdown past Kolby Harvell-Peel #31 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second quarter during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022. Photo: Getty Images

Texas A&M (August 31)

On August 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Fighting Irish will kick off against the SEC's Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Last year, the Aggies fought their way to a respectable 7-6 record, albeit with a loss in the Texas Bowl. They'll be expecting more this season though; with Head Coach Mike Elko (who took over in November) getting his first full season at College Station, expect starting QB Conner Weigman and company to be a tough first test for the Irish.

Northern Illinois (September 7)

On September 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Irish head home to South Bend, Indiana to face the Northern Illinois Huskies in "The House That Rockne Built," Notre Dame Stadium. Though they've been playing football at Northern Illinois for 125 years, the Huskies aren't exactly a major program. Just the same, expect the Irish to bring all sorts of fight to their home opener.

Catch the game on NBC and Peacock!

Purdue (September 14)

Jalen Grant #75 and Devin Mockobee #45 of the Purdue Boilermakers celebrate after a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first half during a game at Lane Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Blacksburg, Virginia. Photo: Ryan Hunt/Getty Images

On September 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Irish head to Ross–Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana to face off against the Big Ten's Purdue Boilermakers. Returning for his second season, Head Coach Ryan Walters and returning starting QB Hudson Card are hoping to improve on last year's 4-8 record, though the Irish certainly don't want to help out with that.

Miami - Ohio (September 21)

On September 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Irish welcome the Miami RedHawks to Notre Dame Stadium. Well, perhaps welcome isn't the best phrasing there. But though they're not major conference players, the RedHawks are looking to win a second-straight MAC championship behind quarterback Brett Gabbert, the only college QB around who's starting his sixth-straight year.

Catch the game on NBC and Peacock!

Louisville (September 28)

On September 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Louisville Cardinals (a different red bird than a RedHawk) will enter the unfriendly confines of Notre Dame Stadium. Last season, their first in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and first under Head Coach Jeff Brohm, the Cardinals earned their first double-digit-win season since 2013. Expectations will be higher this year, though beating a Notre Dame squad at home is a tough ask.

Catch the game on NBC and Peacock!

Stanford (October 12)

On October 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Fighting Irish will host a different Cardinal team at Notre Dame Stadium. The Stanford Cardinal (singular, as it's the color, Cardinal Red, not the songbird in this instance) are looking to make waves in their first ACC season, after spending more than a century in the Pac-12.

Catch the game on NBC and Peacock!

Georgia Tech (October 19)

On October 19 at a to-be-determined time, the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, which is technically considered a neutral site, but considering its proximity to Tech, that might be a stretch. The Yellowjackets are bringing back last year's starting QB, Haynes King, who threw 27 touchdown passes while running for 737 yards and 10 scores last year — so it could be a shootout.

Navy (October 26)

Head coach Marcus Freeman and team take the field prior to the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 Photo: Getty Images

On October 26 at 12:00 p.m. ET at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Irish take on the Navy Midshipmen football team at another neutral site. After a run of four losing seasons in a row, the Midshipmen are looking to ... ahem ... right the proverbial ship. Alas, with the Fighting Irish swirling in New York, a storm is certainly coming.

Florida State (November 9)

On November 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Irish host the always dangerous Florida State Seminoles at Notre Dame Stadium. After getting snubbed for the College Football Playoffs last year, the Seminoles, under Coach Mike Norvell, are on a revenge tour and likely to be the cream of the crop in the ACC. This could be one of the biggest games of the year if both teams meet their lofty preseason expectations.

Catch the game on NBC and Peacock!

Virginia (November 16)

On November 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Virginia Cavaliers visit South Bend. Coming off of two straight three-win seasons, the Cavaliers have hopes of turning things around, what with plenty of returning veterans and a new infusion of transfer portal energy. Will it be enough to hold off the Irish at home, though?

Catch the game on NBC and Peacock!

Army (November 23)

On November 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York (yet another neutral site), the Fighting Irish will face the Army Black Knights football team, aka the Cadets, representing the United States Military Academy at West Point. Jeff Monken’s team was a respectable 6-6 last season, so even though they don't have the blue-chip recruits of a major program like Notre Dame, the Cadets are always dangerous.

USC (November 30)

On November 30 at a yet to be determined time, the Irish will travel to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California to face the University of Southern California Trojans, in what may very well be one of their toughest tests of the season. In their first season in the Big Ten, the Trojans under Head Coach Lincoln Riley are looking to improve on last year's team, which was tenth in the nation in offensive total yards and third in scoring. Granted that was with the first pick in this year's NFL draft, Caleb Williams, running the show; so we'll see what projected starting QB Miller Moss can do under the brightest of lights.

All of the Notre Dame Fight Irish's 2024 football home games can be found on NBC and Peacock.