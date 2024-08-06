Team USA Swimmer Chris Guiliano Talks Playoff Hopes for Notre Dame Football This Season

After winning two glorious swimming medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics –– a Silver as part of Team USA’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay and a Gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay –– Chris Guiliano isn't forgetting where he came from.

The All-American Notre Dame swimmer, who won the 2024 Swimmer of the Year in the ACC, is taking his moment in the Parisian spotlight to highlight all his fellow Fighting Irish, including the football team (whose games you can find exclusively on NBC and Peacock this Fall). And it sounds like he has very high hopes for this year's squad.

Team USA and Notre Dame Swimmer Chris Guiliano Thinks the Fighting Irish Football Team Can "Win It All"

Chris Guiliano salutes his Notre Dame family and predicts the upcoming Fighting Irish football season. âï¸ðºð¸ #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/JgTk7PYNo0 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 5, 2024

"Gosh, there's so many people to shout out... you know, all my teammates, coaches, all the alumni support, it's just been incredible to see these past few years to just come and just show their support," Guiliano told NBC Sports about all his Notre Dame support (as you can see in the tweet above). "They just mean the world to me, so it's just awesome to come out here and represent the Irish here, and represent the U.S."

Obviously, Guiliano's a homer, but he's also an All-American athlete who knows how to win big at the collegiate level (and beyond). So perhaps his insight into the Fighting Irish's football chances shouldn't be disregarded as merely hopeful heading into the first year of an expanded college football playoff.

"I think we can win it all. You know, I'm confident. I'm confident in the team, in the staff, I think we can do it," he said. "I think with the expanded playoff too, I think we'll get in there for sure. No pressure or anything, but I think we can do it."

Olympian Chris Guiliano of Team United States poses on the Today Show Set on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Of course, he couldn't just signoff like that though, so Guilano emphatically added a resounding "Go Irish!" to further stoke the Fighting faithful.

And why shouldn't they be stoked, not just in the chances of their perennially contending football team, but in their two-time Olympic medalist hype man!

Catch the exciting second week of the Olympics all across the NBCU family of channels through Sunday. And Notre Dame Football kicks off against Northern Illinois on Saturday, September 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET., only on NBC and Peacock.