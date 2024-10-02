Where to Watch Michigan vs. Washington on NBC’s Big Ten Saturday Night

It’s a rematch between last year’s National Championship teams, but this time it's all Big Ten.

No names were bigger in college football last season than the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies, the two teams who tangoed in January of this year to determine tbe national champion.

The Wolverines won that matchup decisively, of course, outpacing the Huskies by a 34-13 score enroute to ascending to the top of the college football heap. But much has changed for both teams since their fateful face-off back in January, a fact that adds new layers of intrigue to this weekend’s hugely anticipated regular-season rematch in a Big Ten Saturday Night battle coming to NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: How Does Overtime Work in College Football?

Thanks to big-time departures at the end of last season, both Michigan and Washington will field new head coaches when they meet again this Saturday. The Wolverines are 4-1 this season under new coach Sherrone Moore (former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is now with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers). The Huskies, meanwhile, hold a 3-2 record under new head coach Jedd Fisch, who stepped in after former Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer sailed south to succeed Nick Saban as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Even bigger changes have been wrought by conference realignment, which should set up Michigan and Washington to start seeing more of each other in conference collisions like the one happening Saturday. As of this current college football season, they’re both members of the mighty Big Ten, with Washington moving over to join the conference this season in the wake of a major shakeup within the Huskies’ former Pac-12.

When does the Michigan vs. Washington Big Ten college football game kick off? The Michigan Wolverines face off against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, October. 5 in a Big Ten conference matchup that kicks off in prime time at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Denzel Boston celebrates a touchdown during a game between the Washington Huskies and the Weber State Wildcats on August 31, 2024, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA. Photo: Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Where can you watch the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Washington Huskies college football game? The Wolverines are hitting the road for the the Michigan vs. Washington college football game, traveling to Washington’s Husky Stadium for a Seattle battle that will be broadcast on NBC and streamed live on Peacock.

RELATED: Everything to Know About How the 12-Team College Football Playoff Works

Washington hasn’t yet cracked the AP Top 25 rankings this season, while Michigan brings a No. 10 ranking after edging past the Minnesota Golden Gophers last Saturday with a tight 27-24 win. The Wolverines’ only loss this season came in a September 7 fall to SEC power Texas, while Washington has notched a pair of close losses against Washington State and Rutgers.

How to get Peacock — and stream tons of live college & NFL football

Whether it’s Big Ten college football, every Notre Dame home game, or a season-long slate of NFL action, Peacock is looking like a pigskin paradise for the 2024 football season.

The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!