Where to Watch Church Services on Christmas Eve 2024

Where can you watch Christmas Eve church services on TV in 2024?

NBC News is airing a special midnight mass broadcast from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome on Christmas Eve. You can watch the church services led by Pope Francis on Tuesday, December 24 starting at 11:30 p.m. ET until 1 a.m. ET on NBC.

While you need to reserve tickets up to six months in advance to attend the Pope’s Christmas Eve mass in person, you’ll be able to watch the services and avoid crowds from the comfort of your home.

There will also be an English translation voiceover; in 2023, Father Manuel Dorantes from St. Mary of the Lake-Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Chicago provided the English commentary for viewers at home.

Throughout the mass, you’ll hear music by the Sistine Chapel Choir, who’ve traditionally begun the services with “Noel.”

In addition to the mass itself, you’ll also get to see the Vatican’s magnificent Christmas tree in front of St. Peter’s Basilica. Like the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, the evergreen on display in Saint Peter’s Square is decorated with thousands of LED lights, as well as ornaments and other decorations. The tree has been a tradition since 1982, started by Pope John Paul II, “as a symbolic sign that denotes ‘Christ is evergreen,’” according to the Vatican.