Kung Fu Panda 4 Streaming Exclusively on Peacock

Kung Fu Panda 4 is ready to stream. Here's where you can watch Po's latest adventure from the comfort of your own home.

After enjoying a successful run in theaters, it’s already time to bring the butt-kicking magic of Kung Fu Panda 4 home for all Peacock subscribers. The streaming service will be the exclusive home to Po’s latest adventure when it drops on June 21, 2024.

Kung Fu Panda 4's successful box office run earned it more than $540 million to date worldwide, landing the franchise total at more than $2 billion in global box office gross. So, if you haven’t gotten on the Kung Fu Panda train, now is the perfect time.

In addition to Kung Fu Panda 4 hitting Peacock, the first and third movies will join the platform as well on June 6 and 26 respectively. So, if you’re reading this and have never seen any of the Kung Fu Panda movies, you can get started right now!

In fact, if you happen to be headed to Universal Orlando Resort this summer, it may be a good idea to familiarize yourself with the franchise before bringing your kids to DreamWorks Land, where the world of Kung Fu Panda comes to life!

The fourth film brings back Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Jack Black as Po, the world’s most unlikely kung fu master. After learning he must find a new hero to take over as the iconic Dragon Warrior so he may fulfill his destiny as the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace, Po decides to take on one last adventure when the world comes calling. He teams up with a quick-witted fox thief named Zhen (Awkwafina) to figure out why villains Po defeated in the past have been seen around the Valley of Peace. Their adventure leads them to a dark Chameleon sorceress (Viola Davis) who presents the greatest threat to the land that Po has ever seen.

The all-star cast who joined or returned for the latest installment in the DreamWorks franchise also includes Dustin Hoffman, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, Ian McShane, Ke Huy Quan, and more.

Will Po’s kung fu skills be up to the task? You and your loved ones can find out by tuning in to Kung Fu Panda 4 on Peacock on June 21.

