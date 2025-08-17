Chris Meloni Made a Bonkers Cameo on Scrubs as a Puppet-Toting Pediatrician in 2003

Meloni took a comedic turn from the Law & Order precinct to Scrub's Sacred Heart for a 2003 episode.

While Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni is known far and wide for his rough-and-tough role as Detective Elliot Stabler, his comedic appearances are just as compelling. Who could forget Meloni's Scrubs episode, when he gave Dr. Cox a run for his money?

Meloni's 2003 guest appearance on Scrubs is a certified must-watch for all Law & Order fans, who might enjoy a comedic breather from the NBC nail-biter. For those unaware of Meloni's multi-decade game, the man behind Stabler brings the funny. From his offbeat role in Wet Hot American Summer to his additions to Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle and Veep, Meloni has thrived in many humorous roles that allow him to showcase his spot-on comedic timing and side-splitting absurdity.

Meloni's Scrubs guest spot is a shining example of his hilarious versatility as he brings many laugh-out-loud moments to Sacred Heart Hospital. Read more about Meloni's Scrubs episode, below:

Chris Meloni appears on the Today show on January 25, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

When did Christopher Meloni guest star on Scrubs? Meloni guest starred in Scrubs Season 3, Episode 3 ("My White Whale") as Dr. David Norris, the best pediatrician at Sacred Heart. While Norris is an experienced pediatrician with a sunny disposition toward the children in his care, his no-nonsense, patronizing attitude with their parents and his colleagues leads to some hysterical highlights throughout the episode. Acting opposite John C. McGinley's iconic Dr. Cox, Meloni got to flex his comedic chops as a pediatrician who helps Cox and his wife Jordan once they seek out a qualified doctor for their newborn son, Jack.

Chris Meloni arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Christopher Meloni played a puppet-wielding pediatrician on Scrubs

After Dr. Cox and Jordan began their search for a pediatrician, they soon met Meloni's Dr. Norris, who impressed them with his skill for treating kids. From his utilization of puppets to his bubbly attitude with the children, Norris was a natural — but the moment the kids stopped paying attention, he ditched the cheery routine, regarding all adults with the utmost contempt.

With Dr. Norris' barbed sarcasm and blunt demeanor, Scrubs viewers were hit with a wave of déjà vu; Norris borders on twin status with the show's resident curmudgeon, Dr. Cox. Upon first meeting, Cox is uncharacteristically jazzed about his son's potential pediatrician.

"I love him!" Cox told Jordan as they left the appointment.

"Of course you do, he's you," Jordan said. "And nobody loves you more than you. You know that."

After Cox and Jordan's son develops a cough, Cox visited Dr. Norris while in the middle of another appointment in hopes of being treated immediately. After quickly checking Jack's symptoms, Norris turns down the appointment, telling Cox to leave. This sparks a bitter rivalry between the two grumps, culminating in Cox stealing Dr. Norris' prized puppet.

Eventually, Cox came to his senses and realized he'd taken his medical anxiety a step too far. After visiting Norris to return the puppet, Cox apologized and asked Norris not to make Jack pay the price for his absurdity.

Dr. Norris then explained that Jack had a case of the "sniffles," the only reason he turned him away. While leveling with Cox, Norris told him that as a doctor and father, Cox will always struggle with the "burden of knowledge." Cox had seen too many medical disasters, so he was likely to blow his kid's small ailments out of proportion.

After Cox connected with someone on his own wavelength in every way, Norris' lecture became just what the doctor ordered.

Chris Meloni attends Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Global Gala 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 13, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images