That Shocking Twisted Metal Death Explained: What it Means for the Rest of Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

In Season 2 of Twisted Metal, Calypso’s tournament is in full swing. Almost. The hopefuls have arrived just outside of Tournament City. It’s a diverse set of drivers, some of whom are old friends and some who are meeting for the first time. There’s Axel the human-car hybrid (Michael James Shaw), the bug-loving Vermin (Lisa Gilroy), and the many-souled reaper Mr. Grimm (Richard de Klerk), just to name a few.

Tensions are high and the stakes are higher, but before the tournament can start in earnest, everyone has to survive a qualifying round. The rules are simple: pick up a package and deliver it to the city without dying. Of course, there are plenty of ways to die on this particular stretch of road. There are the bullets, missiles, and various creative weaponry of the other drivers, but that’s not all. If your package takes too much damage before you cross the finish line, your car gets taken out by an aerial heaven bomb.

John (Anthony Mackie), Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), Mayhem (Saylor Bell Curda), and Dollface (Tiana Okoye) were all together when the qualifier began in the season’s fifth episode, but by the time it ends in episode six, “MKAW1SH,” Dollface is dead.

How Dollface died in season 2 of Twisted Metal

John grew a lot as a person in Season 1, but the show’s second season asks him to stretch even further. Episode six opens on a flashback scene between John and Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). They crossed paths on the road some years earlier and shared a drink around the fire. They talked about freedom and family, then Calypso disappeared, but not before leaving John with a piece of questionable advice.

"Other people can bring you down, make you act against your own self interest,” Calypso says. “You have freedom now, but freedom is best enjoyed alone."

Then the episode cuts right back into the middle of the qualifier. John and Quiet are driving the wrong way, hoping to help Mayhem before she gets herself killed. They’re playing defense when Junkyard Dog shows up in his deadly tow truck. Quiet throws a hatchet through his back window and into the back of his head. Because the action never ceases, Mr. Grimm takes his place, punching his scythe through the roof of Roadkill, nearly killing Quiet in the process. That’s when Dollface makes her move.

See, Dollface has a secret weapon, an EMP which will knock out any electronics, including vehicles. Unfortunately, when she presses the button, it fails to go off. So, she turns around on her ATV, unleashes hell with a machine gun, and sends Grimm on his merry way. From there, it’s a straight shot to the city with no one in her way.

Dollface smiles a satisfied smile just an instant before taking a barbed harpoon through the abdomen. As her attackers arrive to finish her off, she pulls her package near, takes the gun from her holster, and shoots it. Then she looks to the sky as a heaven bomb races down to meet them. Her final words are “go win this,” and everyone disappears into a cloud of fire.

"It was 'Okay, if I'm going down, I'm protecting my own. I'm going to protect the people that have the mission that aligns with me.’ I think her sacrificing herself was her protecting John, Quiet, and Mayhem. It was her looking back at them and saying 'you got this, go get it.' As tragic as it is, I feel like she's a hero,” Okoye told NBC Insider on her character's big sacrifice.

Dollface’s death has big consequences for John, Quiet, and the Twisted Metal tournament

Dollface’s death is tragic for so many reasons. We know her wish (to bring down the walls) was noble, and we know that she and John were just starting to reclaim the sibling relationship they had lost. She was also a friend and mentor to Quiet, who knew Dollface even better than John did.

"I think she was hopeful, but I think she really feels proud of the community she created. And there's this opportunity for one of her own to win the whole thing and keep the dream alive of tearing down the walls. There's a part of her that knows there's a big chance she's not going to make it,” Okoye said.

Her death would be bad enough on its own, but it has consequences which ripple out into the rest of the season. We see some of those consequences before episode 6 is over, when John breaks his promise to Quiet and makes his own wish.

“So much of Season 1 is about John looking for family and Season 2 is about John learning what family means," showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith told NBC Insider. “He has to understand what it means to have family. He has to look out for other people, he has to not be selfish, he shouldn't lie. He should be open about these emotions."

Smith and the writers made the decision to kill Dollface during the qualifier early on, because it provided the tension Smith was looking for. He wanted John and Quiet to have opposing wishes, something which could drive a new wedge between them, but it needed to be something John would risk everything for and it needed to make sense within the story. It had to be a powerful enough motivator to break him.

"I think it's a two-pronged thing. I think one is the feeling of having just bonded with this sister, of finally getting the feeling of actually having a sister... and the loss of that is very powerful. I think it's also, he's experienced death his whole life and he's always compartmentalized that. He's never experienced death in this way and the shock of that, him reeling from that is something wholly new,” Smith said. "What I loved about it, it made the wish a narrative decision. I loved the theme that it gave us, which is ‘what is it like when two people want two different things?'"

There’s also the added wrinkle that the rules state there can be only one wish per car. How will Quiet react when she finds out John made his own wish? What will Calypso do when he finds out John broke the rules? And what happens if they win and a choice has to be made about whose wish gets granted, or who lives and who dies? We’ll have to keep watching to find out. And while Dollface might be gone, she won’t be forgotten.

“The mask gets passed on to the next doll,” Okoye said. “The mission lives on.”

