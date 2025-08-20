How to Watch the NASCAR Daytona 400 Race on NBC and Peacock: Everything to Know

After Austin Dillon’s truly redemptive victory of the Cook Out 400 in Richmond that vaulted the Chevrolet wheelman out of the doldrums in 28th place and into the post season with an automatic playoff berth, the NASCAR Cup Series is headed south to the Sunshine State for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the fabled Daytona International Speedway.

With so much talent currently residing below the cut line – Chris Buescher as well as former champions Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski to name a few – expect sparks to fly in the Florida finale of NASCAR’s top flight as two spots in the post season are yet to be claimed. In 16th place, Alex Bowman is in jeopardy of dropping below the playoff bubble, which is why he could be one of the drivers making aggressive maneuvers early on as the pack jockeys for position. Tyler Reddick, who sits just one spot above Bowman, is also in a dicey position if he can’t manifest a win and must rely solely on his aggregate points total.

But before all the high-octane action revs into Daytona, here’s a look at everything you need to know about the Cook Out 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

When is the NASCAR Daytona 400 race?

In what will be the regular season conclusion to this year’s NASCAR Cup Series, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona International Speedway takes place on Saturday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The last time the Cup Series rolled into Daytona, Bubba Wallace and Austin Cindric won Duel 1 and Duel 2 respectively while Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron took home the track’s grand prize with a coveted victory of the Daytona 500.

Where is the NASCAR Daytona race?

This weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series motors south to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 marks the 157th time the NASCAR Cup Series has held a competitive race at Daytona International Speedway along Florida’s coast. With a well-crafted circuit that boasts 31 degrees of banking in the turns and 18 degrees in the tri-oval, races at Daytona are naturally set up to be both unpredictable and exciting. It’s here where high speeds, bold moves and dynamic drifting can lead to dramatic consequences. That said, the fact that two playoff spots still remain could make this year’s regular season finale at Daytona one of the most memorable yet. It won’t just be a race; it’ll be a battle.

How to watch the NASCAR Daytona race?

Racing fans looking to watch the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway are in luck because NBC is offering the event both in a traditional broadcast format on its main channel and with a streaming option.

For broadcast television, tune into NBC for live race coverage, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, with the green flag set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans interested in streaming options can also stream the NASCAR Cup Series race live using the NBC Sports app or the company’s premier service Peacock.

