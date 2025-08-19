Amy Poehler "Cried" During This Pivotal Aubrey Plaza Parks & Rec Storyline

James Acaster Gets Heckled By Same Person Across Countries; Accuses Seth of Stealing Jokes

From Leslie Knope and Ann Perkins' pure friendship to Ron Swanson's many Tammys, Parks and Recreation created so many iconic relationships. But there was one romantic storyline that left Amy Poehler in a puddle of tears.

During the August 19 episode of Poehler's Good Hang podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum and her former Parks co-star Aubrey Plaza chatted about Plaza's character April Ludgate and Andy Dwyer getting together on the show. Specifically, how the TV couple's wedding day back in 2011 resulted in "a lot of crying" on set.

Amy Poehler "cried" while filming April and Andy's Parks and Rec wedding episode

On Poehler's Good Hang podcast, the Parks and Rec co-stars shared some behind-the-scenes memories from the beloved NBC series, specifically how April and Andy, played by Chris Pratt, got together.

"Basically the chemistry that those characters had was the building block for why they eventually became the real romantic love story of the show," Poehler said before jokingly adding, "Other than Leslie and Anne."

Poehler also recalled how April's character developed another "layer" once they got together. "You become his advocate," she told Plaza. "That's the part of April that is like another interesting layer. She acts like nothing matters and she's, you know, completely disaffected, but she's actually very fiercely loyal and ... sticks up for people she believes in, which I think is a character trait of you too, Plazy. You're a very loyal friend."

"That side of it was so great because then we got to see her, like, manage him, care about the band, see potential for him that he didn't see in himself. And he was just like, 'I can't believe how lucky I am,'" Poehler continued. "And I remember when the writers had you guys get married. We were all like, 'What?'"

"I know, that was insane," Plaza said

"What do you remember of that day shooting it?" Poehler asked, referring to Season 3, Episode 9 ("April and Andy's Fancy Party").

"There was a lot of crying," Plaza recalled. "You cried."

"I mean, I love a wedding," Poehler admitted.

"I remember you, like, cried in the kitchen and then you were crying off camera, and I was like, 'Stop,'" Plaza joked.

While Poehler said she thinks she "didn't cry that much," she did blame her tears on feeling "so happy [their characters] were in love."

"I was crying 'cause you were crying so hard and I was worried that we weren't going to get the shot," Poehler teased Plaza. "I was crying 'cause I was sad at how much you were crying."

"I don't think so. I think that you thought it was real," Plaza quipped.

"Yeah, I assumed it was legally binding," Poehler laughed. "But it was so good! And the vows were so funny and the wedding was so stupid."

Premiering in 2009, Parks and Rec aired for seven seasons on NBC, and April and Andy's love story quickly became a fan-favorite. When the show aired its final season in 2015, April and Andy were still happily married and welcomed a baby together on, of course, Halloween. Who could blame Poehler for shedding a few tears?

