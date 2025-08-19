The First Look at Love Island USA Season 7's Reunion Is Here: "All Will Be Revealed"

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion is right around the corner, and we've finally got a sneak peek at all the drama that went down.

Days before the reunion drops on Peacock on August 25, Love Island USA released a teaser clip, revealing which Season 7 cast Islanders said their piece and everyone's jaw-dropping looks. Ace Greene, for instance, sported a chic pair of thick frame glasses, while Love Island USA host Ariana Madix stunned once again in a sparkly navy strapless dress.

Olandria and Jeremiah speak out in the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion teaser

"All will be revealed," a narrator announces in the teaser, which dropped on August 19.

From the quick clip, we can see that things get tense between the Islanders. At one point, Jeremiah Brown, who was in a tumultuous coupling with Huda Mustafa in the early days of the villa, says to someone on the stage, "C'mon bro, don't try to villainize that."

Olandria Carthen, who's been in a couple with Nicolas Vansteenberghe since they placed second during the finale, also speaks her mind. "Don't clear things up in private," she says to an unknown Islander in the teaser. "We're gonna do this in public like you did."

In other suspenseful moments, Taylor Williams coyly lifts a pillow over his face, Huda gasps at something, and Ace rolls his eyes. It's like we never left Fiji.

Love Island USA Season 7's winning couple, Amaya "Papaya" Espinal and Bryan Arenales, are also seated on a couch right next to hosts Ariana and Andy Cohen, who previously revealed that "everybody" showed up to the reunion. "Guys, Love Island reunions are no joke," Cohen said in a video on his Instagram Story on August 12. "This reunion, it's good. And everybody's here." Ariana also confirmed during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that multiple couples were still together when they filmed the reunion, though she quickly added that she hopes that is still the case when the special actually airs. "Things move very quickly, things can change," she told Seth Meyers on August 13. "In the villa sometimes, I will be there for a recoupling, they will have recoupled, I'll be in the car on the ride back to my hotel and come to find out they're already on the rocks. They've already broken up."

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion will be available to stream on Monday, August 25, exclusively on Peacock.