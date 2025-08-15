Peacock NBA Monday: Full Schedule for Every NBA on NBC Game Coming to Peacock

This fall, Monday nights become NBA on Peacock nights, and we've got the full schedule.

As you've probably heard by now, the NBA on NBC is back this fall, marking the return of a beloved sports broadcasting franchise for the first time in more than two decades.

But for its revival, NBA on NBC comes with an added twist: Streaming exclusives. In addition to live games on NBC every Tuesday night during the basketball season, NBA fans will get Peacock-exclusive games every Monday, and we just got the full schedule.

Highlights of NBA on Peacock Mondays

Giannis Antetokounmpo, #34, of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots the ball against Zaccharie Risacher, #10, of the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum on March 30, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Peacock will host NBA games every Monday night from October through April, leaving a lot of room for some very significant match-ups. So, before we look at the full schedule, let's take a closer look at some of the key games in the first two months of the season.

On October 27, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will head to Minnesota to take on Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in a battle of Western Conference playoff contenders.

On November 17, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers as two Eastern Conference powers try to top their 2024-2025 seasons and come that much closer to winning it all.

On November 24, Kevin Durant comes to Peacock with his new team, the Houston Rockets, to face his old team, the Phoenix Suns.

On December 22, the defending NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder make their NBA on Peacock debut as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Peacock NBA Monday full schedule

Now that we've covered some of the key games, let's take a look at the entire NBA on Peacock schedule for the 2025 basketball season.

All times Eastern

Monday, October 27: Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, October 27: Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 1: Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons — 10 p.m. (Peacock*)

Monday, November 3: Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, November 10: Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, November 17: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, November 24: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, November 24: Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, December 1: Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic — 7:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, December 1: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers — 10 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, December 8: Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, December 8: San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, December 15: (TBD) — Peacock

Monday, December 22: Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, December 22: Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, January 5: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, January 5: Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers — 8:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, January 5: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers — 10 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, January 12: Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers — 7:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, January 12: Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings — 10 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, January 19: Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks — 1 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, January 26: Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, January 26: Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics — 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, January 26: Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, February 2: Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, February 2: Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, February 9: Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic — 7:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, February 9: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers — 10 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, February 23: San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, February 23: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 2: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks — 7:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 2: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors — 10 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 9: Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder — 7:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 9: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers — 10 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 16: Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 16: Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics — 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 16: Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets — 9 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 23: Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 23: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, March 24: Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, March 30: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 30: Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, April 6: New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

When does the NBA return to NBC?

The NBA on NBC makes its return on Monday, October 21 with a double-header of exciting games, beginning with Kevin Durant and the Rockets facing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder and continuing with Western Conference powerhouses the Warriors and the Lakers. It's a fittingly grand kickoff to NBA action that'll be on NBC's airwaves throughout the rest of 2025 and well into 2026, so be sure to tune in.