After meeting on Love Island USA Season 6, Serena, JaNa, and Leah are "going to be soul sisters for life."

How Serena, Leah, & JaNa's PPG Catchphrase Came to Be: "We Were in the Trenches"

The Season 6 cast of Love Island USA left the villa with a few solid love connections, and of course, one of the most iconic friendships ever formed on television: PPG.

JaNa Craig, Serena Page, and Leah Kateb won America's heart as they had each other's backs through the rollercoaster of drama and emotions that is Love Island. During their time in Fiji, the trio were each other's ride-or-dies and very quickly became besties. As JaNa told Serena and Leah during one of the last episode of Love Island USA Season 6, "We're definitely going to be soul sisters for life... PPG for lifers!"

Shortly after leaving the villa, Leah shared in a 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight that their bond is unbreakable. "We love each other, nothing will come between us three," she said. "We are very, very close in every way, shape, and form. You know, petty things don't come in between, like, literal sisterhood."

Nowadays, JaNa, Serena, and Leah all star on Peacock's new spinoff series Love Island: Beyond the Villa with several other Season 6 cast members. And PPG is still strong as ever as they navigate post-villa life in Los Angeles.

JaNa Craig, Serena Page, and Leah Kateb appear on Love Island USA Season 6. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

Read on to learn all about Love Island USA's PPG friendship, what the title stands for, and more.

What does PPG stand for? During Love Island USA Season 6, JaNa, Serena, and Leah called themselves PPG, an acronym for Powerpuff Girls (or Gang), and the nickname has stuck. Of course, The Powerpuff Girls is a beloved animated superhero TV series that aired from 1998 to 2005 and followed the adventures of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. And, of course, the Love Island USA trio know who would play each one.

Love Island USA's PPG girls dressed up as The Powerpuff Girls for Halloween

For Halloween in 2024, they all dressed up as their respective Powerpuff Girl. Leah rocked a red wig and pink dress as Blossom, JaNa wore a baby blue mini dress and pigtails as Bubbles, and Serena sported a neon yellow dress and a short flipped bob as Buttercup.

As they each showed off their costume in a fun TikTok, The Powerpuff Girls theme song described each character's personality: "Blossom, commander and the leader! Bubbles, she is the joy and the laughter! Buttercup, and she's the toughest fighter!" Sounds pretty spot-on!

How the "PPG back on top" catchphrase came to be

In and out of the villa, JaNa, Leah, and Serena have been known to use their catchphrase "PPG back on top!" coupled with a cute head nod. For instance, just as they declared during the Love Island USA Season 6 finale, Leah also made sure to give her girls a shout-out when she appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast with the trio's now-famous slogan.

In a 2024 interview with Extra, Serena, Leah, and JaNa explained that their catchphrase came to be after the boys — Miguel Harichi, Kenny Rodriguez, and Kordell Beckham — returned from Casa Amor with new connections, leaving the PPG girls momentarily single.

"That's actually how 'PPG on top!' became a thing," Serena revealed.

"We were in the trenches!" Leah added.

"We were in the trenches, we were down bad. We were all single," Serena explained. "The boys are doing their Big One. And they all broke up with their girls and came back to us. And JaNa — with her glasses, her iconic glasses meme — she was like, 'Y'all, does this mean PPG is back on top?'"

"Our boyfriends one by one broke up with their side pieces and it was with the same break up letter," JaNa recalled. "And boom, we're back on top."

