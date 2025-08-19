All the Differences Between College Football and the NFL, Explained

It's the same game, but the NCAA and the NFL still play football a little differently.

Football season is almost upon us. The NFL has begun preseason games (and officially kicks off Thursday, September 4 on NBC and Peacock), college teams are preparing for the first matchups of the year, and fans are getting ready for weekend-long binges of every game they can find (including Big Ten and Notre Dame home games all season long on NBC and Peacock).

For a lot of football fans, the college games and the professional games are equally important, with Saturdays devoted to one and Sundays to the other. But despite it all being part of the same sport, there are some differences to the way each level plays the game. So, in anticipation of another exciting season of football, let's take a closer look at the biggest differences between college and NFL football.

The big differences between college football and the NFL

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter in the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

Clock management in the NFL vs. college football

One of the biggest differences between the two levels of football is a bit hard to notice at first, but it has to do with the way the game clock is managed. For the most part, clock rules are exactly the same. The clock stops on an incomplete pass, when a player goes out of bounds, when a player is injured, and so on. But there's one key difference that's important to remember.

In college football, when a team achieves a first down, the clock is stopped automatically for a few seconds to allow the chain crew to move the 10-yard measurement chains and place a new first down marker. It's a brief pause, but if you're trying to march down the field at the end of a game, every second counts. So it could be a key advantage for a coach and a quarterback who know how to use it.

In the NFL, however, the clock does not stop after a first down is gained. The NFL has, as of 2025, installed a virtual first-down measurement system to speed up close calls when the officials might call a brief clock stoppage, but otherwise the clock just keeps running unless a player makes it to the sidelines.

What counts as a catch in the NFL vs. college football

Will Pauling, wide receiver #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers, during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 2, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo: Matthew Holst/Getty Images

There are also slight differences in the rules regarding a complete catch of the football by a receiver, specifically when it comes to the sidelines. In the NFL, a receiver must have both feet in bounds when they complete a catch, and a lot of scrutiny is placed on where both feet land during a review.

In college, however, a receiver only has to get one foot in bounds during a catch. It's a small adjustment, but when it comes to catching a pass on the sidelines, it's very often a game of centimeters and toe taps.

The down by contact rule in the NFL vs. college football

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

In the NFL, as long as a ball carrier stays in bounds and isn't touched by an opposing player, they can keep moving. It's called the down-by-contact rule, and it's been in place for a very long time. In the NFL, if you slip, trip, or fall, you can get right back up and keep the play going until someone touches you. The only exceptions are taking a deliberate knee or sliding, as quarterbacks often do to end a play rather than take a hard hit from a defender.

In college football, things are a little more precarious. There is no down by contact rule. Instead, any player that drops a knee to the ground in any fashion is considered down, and the play is over. This includes slipping, tripping, or otherwise falling without contact from a defender. So when you play in college, you might have an easier time catching passes, but you also have to work harder to keep your feet under you.

Overtime in the NFL vs. college football

Deshaunte Jones #8 of the Iowa State Cyclones can't pull in a pass for a two point conversion against defender Eli Walker #7 of the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half on November 25, 2017 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. Photo: Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

As part of its 2025 rule changes, the NFL officially amended its overtime policy yet again to allow both teams the chance to possess the ball in the overtime period, regardless of whether or not the first team to possess the ball scores a touchdown. That brings it a little closer to college football's overtime rules, but there are still many differences.

In the NFL, teams going to overtime will play one 10-minute period of football, giving both teams the chance to possess the ball. Once both teams have had the ball, it becomes a sudden death scenario in which the first team to score wins the game.

In college, overtime periods are not timed. Instead, each team has the opportunity to possess the ball starting 25 yards out from the end zone. After the first team's offense plays their possession, the second team gets the ball and tries to equal or best the first team's score. If one team scores more points than the other during these overtime tries, the game is over. If the game is still tied after one overtime period, the teams go into a second overtime period with the same procedure. By the third overtime, if the game is still tied, teams begin trying to score from just two yards out.

Another key difference: In college, overtime periods last as long as it takes to declare a winner, while in the NFL regular season, just one 10-minute overtime period is allotted. If the teams are still even by the end of that 10 minutes, the game is ruled a tie.

The NFL returns September 4 on NBC and Peacock. College Football action returns to NBC and Peacock on August 30 with Big Ten matchups, and Notre Dame football returns to NBC and Peacock on September 13.