The Full 2025-2026 NBA Schedule of Games Coming to NBA on NBC and Peacock

We already know the awesome slate of NBA Tip-Off games that will start the 2025-2026 basketball season, and now NBC Sports has unveiled the complete lineup of every single regular season game coming to NBC and Peacock this fall — and it’s absolutely enormous.

After almost 24 years since NBC featured its last NBA game (8,532 days to be precise), the league returns in a big way when the NBA on NBC arrives this fall, with NBC and Peacock presenting pro basketball action across three marquee nights every week.

There’s Peacock NBA Monday, which debuts on October 27, followed by Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, which premieres on October 28. Then when Sunday Night Football departs at the end of the upcoming NFL season, Sunday Night Basketball will swoop in to the same Sunday evening time slot, with a tip-off date that begins on February 1, 2026.

NBA on NBC and Peacock: Highlights from the upcoming 2025-2026 season

Cooper Flagg, #32, of the Dallas Mavericks is guarded by Carter Bryant, #11, of the San Antonio Spurs in the first half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Must-see team matchups, historic rivalries, and intriguing star-studded storylines abound across NBC and Peacock’s monster 2025-2026 schedule of 100 regular season games. The season-long lineup features all 30 NBA teams, with the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder, Eastern Conference finalist New York Knicks, and 2024-25 NBA Playoff teams Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers each making the most appearances with 11.

Getting 10 games apiece are the 2025 Western Conference finalist Minnesota Timberwolves, alongside the 2025 Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers, plus 2025 playoff teams Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks (Play-In Tournament), and Los Angeles Clippers. The first six games on NBC Sports’ schedule include every member of last year’s All-NBA Teams (excluding two players due to injury) and 14 of the last 17 NBA MVP selections.

Here’s a primer of highlights from NBC and Peacock’s upcoming NBA schedule of what look to be some of the biggest games — and remember: All of the NBA games presented by NBC Sports will also be streaming live on Peacock.

On February 1, LeBron James, Luka Dončić and the Lakers visit Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder visiting Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets in the tipoff for Sunday Night Basketball.

In the debut of Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on October 28, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host Brunson and the Knicks followed by Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and the Clippers visiting Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and the Warriors.

Streaming on Peacock NBA Monday on November 24, the Rockets face Kevin Durant’s former team, the Phoenix Suns, at 9:30 p.m. ET in his first visit back to Phoenix after being traded to Houston this past offseason.

On Tuesday, November 25, James, Dončić and the Lakers host Leonard, Harden, and the Clippers in a crosstown L.A. battle as part of the Emirates NBA Cup Group Play.

In NBC Sports’ lone Saturday night game of the regular season on November 1, No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks face 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Peacock. The matchup marks the NBA’s 34th game in Mexico since 1992 (the most of any country outside of the U.S. and Canada), and coincides with the country’s “Day of the Dead” celebrations.

On Tuesday, December 2, Brunson and the Knicks visit the Celtics at TD Garden in a rivalry game that doubles as a playoff rematch after New York defeated Boston in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season.

On Monday, January 5, in a battle of MVP centers, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers host Jokić and the Nuggets.

On Monday, February 9, four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and the Lakers take on reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.

On Sunday, February 22, James, Dončić, and the Lakers host 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in a matchup of franchises that have met a record 12 times in the NBA Finals.

On Sunday, April 5, Dončić, James, and the Lakers visit Flagg, Anthony Davis, and the Dallas Mavericks — just a little over a year after the stunning blockbuster trade that sent Dončić to L.A. and Davis to Dallas.

At a glance: The complete NBA on NBC schedule for 2025-2026

Karl-Anthony Towns, #32, of the New York Knicks in action during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Featuring three distinct show presentations — Peacock NBA Monday, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, and Sunday Night Basketball — and spread across three game nights on certain weeks, the 2025-2026 schedule for NBA action across NBC and Peacock puts a huge exclamation mark on the league's momentous return to the NBC family of networks.

Without further ado, here's the complete schedule — including all 100 regular season games!

*All listings are in Eastern Standard Time (EST)*

Tuesday, October 21: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder — 7:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, October 21: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers — 10 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, October 27: Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, October 27: Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, October 28: New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, October 28: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Saturday, November 1: Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons — 10 p.m. (Peacock*)

Monday, November 3: Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, November 4: Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, November 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, November 10: Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, November 11: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, November 11: Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, November 17: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, November 18: Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, November 18: Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, November 24: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, November 24: Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, November 25: Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock**)

Tuesday, November 25: Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock**)

Monday, December 1: Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic — 7:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, December 1: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers — 10 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, December 2: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, December: Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, December 8: Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, December 8: San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, December 15: (TBD) — Peacock

Monday, December 22: Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, December 22: Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, December 23: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, December 23: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers — 11 p.m. ( NBC, Peacock)

Monday, December 29: Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, December 29: Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, December 30: Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, December 30: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, January 5: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, January 5: Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers — 8:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, January 5: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers — 10 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, January 6: Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, January 6: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, January 12: Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers — 7:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, January 12: Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings — 10 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, January 13: Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, January 13: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, January 19: Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks — 1 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, January 19: Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers — 2:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, January 19: Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks — 5 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, January 19: Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, January 20: San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, January 20: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets — 10 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, January 26: Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, January 26: Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics — 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, January 26: Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, January 27: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, January 27: Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz — 10 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, February 1: Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks — 7 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Sunday, February 1: Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets — 9:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, February 2: Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, February 2: Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, February 3: Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, February 2: Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, February 9: Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic — 7:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, February 9: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers — 10 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, February 22: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers — 6:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, February 23: San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, February 23: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, February 24: New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, February 24: Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, March 1: Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, March 2: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks — 7:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 2: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors — 10 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, March 3: San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, March 3: Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, March 8: Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, March 9: Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder — 7:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 9: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers — 10 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, March 10: Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, March 10: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, March 15: Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, March 16: Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 16: Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics — 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 16: Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets — 9 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, March 17: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, March 17: San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, March 22: Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, March 23: Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 23: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, March 24: Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, March 24: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, March 29: New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder — 7:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, March 29: Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets — 10 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, March 30: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, March 30: Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder — 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, March 31: New York Knicks at Houston Rockets — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, March 31: Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, April 5: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks — 7:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Sunday, April 5: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors — 10 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, April 6: New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks — 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, April 7: Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers — 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Tuesday, April 7: Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Listings with "*" denote the NBA Mexico City Game 2025 from Arena CDMX. Listings with "**" denote Emirates NBA Cup Group Play games.