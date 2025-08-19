NBC Sports' English Premiere League Broadcast Team & Commentators: Everything to Know

The Premier League is back, and so is the elite broadcast team from NBC Sports.

The 2025-2026 English Premier League season has officially begun, and NBC Sports’ veteran broadcast team of knowledgeable pundits will be providing legions of the footy faithful reliable coverage all season long on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

The best of English football requires the best broadcast team and, as the gold standard for the Premier League (and beyond), NBC Sports has assembled just that for the 34th EPL season. Veteran sports commentators Jon Champion and Peter Drury will provide their signature brand of enthusiastic analysis, buoyed by color commentary from two former, highly respected players in England's top flight – Graeme Le Saux and Lee Dixon. But that's not all NBC Sports is serving up for this EPL season.

Premier League Live is a vibrant studio show that allows fans to sink their teeth into the most elite pre-game, half-time and post-match analysis out there. Leading the broadcast for the NBC Sports live program are host Rebecca Lowe, along with Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and former USMNT keeper, Tim Howard, who also spent extensive time playing Manchester United and Everton.

With the Premier League now in full swing, it’s time to get to know the broadcast team behind all the action on the pitch!

A closer look at NBC Sports' English Premier League broadcast team

Rebecca Lowe

Rebecca Lowe of NBC Sports before a match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at MetLife Stadium on July 26, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Even before she rubbed elbows with the legendary Peter Crouch on her walks to school, Premier League football has always had a special place in Rebecca Lowe’s heart. While the host of Premier League Live is a lifelong Crystal Palace supporter, her footy acumen includes far more than just knowledge surrounding the Eagles. Her love of the most beautiful game landed her a role at Talksport where she won BBC Television’s Talent Search for a football reporter. Now with NBC and NBC Sports, Lowe previously worked at numerous U.K. outlets.

Robbie Earle

Robbie Earle presenting for NBC Sports ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17, 2025 in Manchester, England. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Having cultivated a wealth of knowledge through 578 senior club football matches between Port Vale and Wimbledon, Robbie Earle is now a bona fide veteran broadcaster for the sport. He appeared in the 1998 World Cup for Jamaica, where he scored the nation’s first-ever goal in the finals. A skilled analyst, Earle’s talents in front of the camera saw him first calling matches for the Portland Timbers in the MLS before tackling the Premier League for NBC Sports. He is now also the co-host of The 2 Robbies podcast.

Robbie Mustoe

Robbie Mustoe before the Premier League match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on May 28, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Photo: Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

As a defensive midfielder for Oxford United, Middlesbrough, Charlton Athletic, and Sheffield Wednesday, Robbie Mustoe made a name for himself as an efficient tackler with the ability to single-handedly shut down probing attacks. After a brief managerial career, Mustoe has become a pillar of football broadcasts, covering La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and the World Cup among other events. He joined his fellow British “Robbie” (Earle) in 2013 at NBC as a Premier League analyst. He also works on NBC’s Match of the Day and The 2 Robbies podcast with Robbie Earle.

Tim Howard

Tim Howard attends the 2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala on December 3, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Tim Howard became the backbone of American soccer with his courageous performance between the pipes during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The USMNT goalie recorded a record-setting 16 saves against Belgium. Despite falling 2-1 to Belgium, Howard earned himself the nickname “The Secretary of Defense” through his heroic outing for Team USA. Before shipping stateside to play in the MLS in 2016, the New Jersey native notched more than 400 appearances in the Premier League between Manchester United and Everton.

Jon Champion

British sports commentator Jon Champion began his broadcasting career in the 1980s, covering the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup. After his time as a commentator for BBC’s Match of the Day, Champion spent five seasons from 1996-2001 as a full-time broadcaster for the network. One of his most memorable moments on camera was when he provided commentary on England’s second-round exit to Argentina via a penalty kick shootout in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Lee Dixon

Lee Dixon during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on August 22, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom. Photo: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Lee Dixon is a name that is absolutely synonymous with the English Premier League. He was a defensive dynamo for Arsenal between 1988-2002, appearing in 458 matches for the Gunners. During his international career, Dixon made his debut for England in the 1990 World Cup friendly against then Czechoslovakia. In total, he made 22 appearances on the international level and is now helping helm NBC Sports' Premier League coverage.

Graeme Le Saux

Graeme Le Saux on day three of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on July 2, 2025. Photo: John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

Twice named to the Professional Footballers’ Association Team of the Year, Graeme Le Saux spent much of his time in the Premier League playing for the Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea during two spells with the Blues. During his senior playing career, he netted 20 goals from 403 club appearances, in addition to the 36 matches he played in for England between 1994-2000. Since retiring from football competition, he’s delivered pitch-perfect Premier League analysis for both the BBC and NBC.

Peter Drury

Peter Drury looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Aston Villa FC at Molineux on February 1, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. Photo: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

British sports pundit Peter Drury has been a mainstay fixture in Premier League coverage for three decades. Known for being a vigilant researcher of the game, Drury’s perfectly honed broadcast style is one of equal parts exuberance and poetry, chock-full of whip-smart analysis.

