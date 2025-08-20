Jimmy Looks Back on His "Vampire" Outfit on David Letterman: During Commercial Break

Scottie Scheffler has his eyes on another championship as the 2025 PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs hit the final home stretch.

How to Watch the Tour Championship - PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs on NBC and Peacock

The golf storylines are thick heading into the finale of the PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs, as Scottie Scheffler seeks to add another victory notch in what’s already become a remarkable year for the defending FedExCup Champion.

Scheffler and Rory McIlroy enter this week’s PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs Finale leading the pack as the top two golfers in the Top 30 playoff standings. From Thursday, August 21 all through the weekend, full event coverage of the finale will be teeing off across NBC, Peacock, and the GOLF Channel.

The PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs Finale: How to watch on NBC and Peacock

Scottie Scheffler during The Genesis Invitational 2025 on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Set against the beautiful backdrop of the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, the PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs Finale for 2025 crowns a season-long points competition to determine this year’s champion.

As the closing event in the trio of FedExCup Playoffs, this weekend’s action puts a deciding exclamation point on the season’s two previous Playoffs events: the FedEx St. Jude Championship and last week’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley, which Scheffler won in dramatic fashion with an amazing 17th-hole birdie. This week’s final field of the 30 top golfers also includes U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun, FedEx St. Jude Champion Justin Rose, and Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.

Rory McIlroy tees off on the sixth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Live coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs Finale begins on Thursday, August 21 and Friday, August 22 on the GOLF Channel, with each day’s opening action broadcast from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

The event’s home stretch hits its stride beginning Saturday, when NBC and Peacock will feature live coverage from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, followed by Sunday’s final round coverage that begins at 1:30 p.m. and concludes at 6 p.m. ET with the crowning of the champ. The GOLF Channel also will feature extended introductory coverage on both weekend days, broadcasting from Atlanta from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs Finale broadcast team on NBC and Peacock

All throughout this weekend’s Playoffs action, NBC and Peacock will be live with play-by-play coverage from Dan Hicks, Terry Gannon, and Steve Sands. Serving up pro analysis will be Kevin Kisner, Brad Faxon, Smylie Kaufman, and Curt Byrum, alongside interviews by Cara Banks and on-the-course reporting from Jim “Bones” Mackay, John Wood, Kaufman, and Byrum.

Adding to NBC and Peacock’s saturation coverage will be Drone AR, the Emmy-winning augmented reality innovation that gives fans an aerial view of towering drives like never before — all accompanied by real-time analytics. Rounding out the package is the critically-acclaimed Happy Hour with Smylie, (airing Friday afternoon on the GOLF Channel), featuring Kaufman spending time with golfers of the PGA Tour once they’ve completed their rounds, collecting firsthand coverage of their on-the-spot thoughts while also showcasing the distinct personalities that drive the game’s biggest stars.

