Everything to Know About Peacock's Gripping New Drama All Her Fault

A gripping new drama is coming to Peacock this fall. Starring Sarah Snook, Dakota Fanning, and more, All Her Fault follows a mother whose life collapses into pure panic when her young son disappears. The thriller is set to deliver plenty of twists and turns that'll keep viewers on the edge of their seat as a chilling mystery unfolds.

Watch the premiere of All Her Fault on Thursday, November 6 on Peacock.



Written and created by Megan Gallagher, All Her Fault is an adaptation of Andrea Mara's 2021 best-selling novel of the same name. Mara also serves as an associate producer on the Peacock original series. The award-winning Irish author told Dublin's Hot Press magazine that the series was a "pinch-me moment" in her career and said she "screamed" when she found out Snook would be starring in it.

News of the TV adaptation of All Her Fault was first announced back in 2024, and now we have more exciting details, including a premiere date and a first look image. Read on for everything you need to know.

Peacock's new drama All Her Fault follows "every parent's worst nightmare"

Set in Chicago, the new Peacock original is described as a "suburban-thriller" with a mystery that viewers will be on a mission to solve. The series follows a mother named Marissa (Snook) who's faced with a terrifying and bewildering ordeal when she can't find her son, Milo.

"Marissa Irvine arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate, but the woman who answers the door isn't a mother she recognizes. She doesn't have Milo and has never heard of him. And so begins every parent's worst nightmare," the official logline reads.

In the series, Fanning plays Marissa's friend, Jenny, and the first look at All Her Fault reveals a peek at the two characters in what looks like an emotional scene.

Jenny (Dakota Fanning) and Marissa (Sarah Snook) in All Her Fault. Photo: PEACOCK

When does All Her Fault premiere? All Her Fault premieres on Peacock with four episodes on November 6. Two new episodes will then air every Thursday through November 20. In total, the series will release eight episodes over the course of three weeks.

How can you watch new episodes of All Her Fault? All Her Fault will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

Who's starring in All Her Fault? All Her Fault features an all-star cast: Sarah Snook (Succession, Not Suitable for Children, Predestination, The Picture of Dorian Gray)

Dakota Fanning (The Watchers, The Perfect Couple, I Am Sam)

Jake Lacy (Apples Never Fall, The White Lotus)

Michael Peña (End of Watch)

Sophia Lillis (I Am Not Okay With This)

Abby Elliott (Saturday Night Live, The Bear)

Daniel Monks (Pulse)

Jay Ellis (Insecure, Escape Room)

Thomas Cocquerel (The Gilded Age)

Duke McCloud (Kinda Pregnant)

Kartiah Vergara (Bear Country)

November 2025 can't come soon enough!