Where has Dylan Dreyer been on TODAY, you wonder?

This Is Why You Haven't Seen Dylan Dreyer Recently on TODAY

There have been fewer weather updates from TODAY's Dylan Dreyer as of late as the correspondent takes some time to enjoy a vacation with her charming family of five.

Every weather forecaster deserves some time to soak up the sun, and Dreyer has been making the most of her summer vacation by spending some much-deserved quality time with her family. The beloved TODAY meteorologist and her husband, Brian Fichera, are the proud parents of three young boys: Calvin, 7, Oliver, 4, and Rusty, 2. The couple frequently shares updates on social media, where they'll post delightful vacation pictures and milestone moments with their kids. Dreyer has even recently been practicing her golf swing with her husband on the green, sharing photos from the respite to her personal Instagram on August 25.

Check out pictures from her vacation getaway below!

Dylan Dreyer will return to TODAY after her family vacation

Dylan Dreyer on TODAY on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Dreyer, a TODAY weather forecaster and a fixture on the third hour, is applauded for her sunny demeanor and expert forecasting. However, even the busiest television personalities deserve a break, and in August 2024, Dreyer stepped away from the grind to savor some quality time with her loved ones at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

Dreyer took to Instagram with a slideshow of vacation highlights, sharing pictures of her and her family enjoying the sights, spending time on the golf course, and swimming on the stunning shoreline. There are even a couple selfies with The Office's Brian Baumgartner and his wife Celeste Ackelson.

Dreyer beams ear to ear in each photo while serving a masterclass in recharging and unwinding. From tropical cocktails to hugs with her kids, Dreyer seemingly crossed off every box on the vacation to-do list.

"Wrapping up summer with one more incredible getaway!" Dreyer captioned the slideshow of vacation pictures. "Guess it's time to get back to work now!"

In July 2024, Dreyer shared another vacation photo slideshow of the family's trip to Turks and Caicos.

"Every year we are so blessed to travel to paradise with Brian’s whole family," Dreyer captioned the Instagram post. "Cousins, cousins, cousins…what else matters to a kid??? Also, taught Cal how to play Kings so he’s ready for college."

Dylan Dreyer during the second practice round at the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 11, 2024 in Stateline, Nevada. Photo: David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments

Whether she's sharing a snapshot from her beachside retreat or a candid moment of her three boys making memories in real time, it's evident that Dreyer cherishes every moment of her family vacation. As Dreyer enjoys the final days of her vacation, viewers can look forward to her TODAY return with her signature enthusiasm.

