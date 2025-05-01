Kelly Clarkson Wants To Be Stranded On A Desert Island With Jennifer Hudson

The stars of TODAY have never stopped checking in on Jones.

Dylan Dreyer Gives Moving Update on Talks with Sheinelle Jones: "We Chat with Her"

The TODAY family just gave fans a much-needed update on Sheinelle Jones.

Jones is currently dealing with an undisclosed family health issue and has been absent from the morning show since December 2024. While her colleagues have offered up their love and support since Jones' absence began, their comments to Entertainment Tonight on April 29 were overwhelmingly appreciated by everyone who has been keeping the star in their thoughts — and Dylan Dreyer's update was especially moving.

"We chat with her often," Dreyer revealed. "A week doesn't go by where we're not checking in, seeing how she's doing. We pray for her all the time, we can't wait for her to come back, so we're just waiting for that day to come."

TODAY viewers can't wait until Jones returns, but until then, optimistic updates from her on-air family will have to tide millions of people over.

"I don't know anything about when or timeline [for her return], but we always think about her," Carson Daly added. "We're wishing her well and she's spending much-needed time with her family and that'll just take its course. And there's so much love going out to her."

Dylan Dreyer on TODAY Season 73, Episode 60 on December 3, 2024; Sheinelle Jones on TODAY Season 72, Episode 145 on May 3, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC;

That's what TODAY is all about — love. Whether caring for each other off-screen or coming together for unforgettable real moments on-screen, there's no family quite like the TODAY family!

"The TODAY show is a family and we take care of each other, we love each other," said Jenna Bush Hager.

Of course, Jones' colleagues aren't the only ones keeping the absent star in their thoughts — viewers worldwide are doing the same, and Al Roker explained how appreciative they all are that fans are supporting Jones, no matter how long it takes her to return to the show.

"The fact of the matter is, we're so grateful to all the fans and viewers who've been praying for her and praying for her family and [she's] just taking it one day at a time," Roker said.

The last time fans heard from Jones directly was in January when the star revealed the reason for her prolonged absence — but until we hear from Jones again, we're grateful to receive such optimistic and supportive updates from her on-air family!

Al Roker honors his mother in tender Easter Sunday Instagram post

Al Roker attends the Ralph Lauren Team USA celebration on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Darren Gerrish/WireImage

For Roker, Easter Sunday coincided with his late mother's birthday this year, and the devoted family man took to social media on April 20 to reflect on the moment.

America's weatherman shared a hymn from his church's Easter mass that just happened to be his mom's favorite. Sitting just a few rows from the choir, Roker and his family witnessed the triumphant "I Am the Bread of Life," a hymn typically performed in the Catholic Church. It sounded gorgeous on video; fans could probably imagine how powerful it must've been to witness the performance in person.

Roker's Instagram caption was heartfelt and tender — the star appeared relieved that he "made it through" the hymn despite the bittersweet emotions the day brought.

"Well, made it through 'I Am The Bread Of Life', my mom, Isabel Roker's favorite Easter hymn. This being her birthday, it was especially bittersweet. She would have been 88," he lovingly wrote.