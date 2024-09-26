Every TODAY Anchor's Reaction to Hoda Kotb's Shocking Announcement

On September 26 the longtime TODAY co-anchor announced she'll be leaving the show, and suffice it to say, she'll be missed.

When Hoda Kotb leaves TODAY at the start of 2025, it won't just be her fans who miss her; Kotb's coworkers and co-anchors are already sad to say goodbye.

Happily, Kotb will be staying in the NBC family in an unspecified role, and will certainly continue to keep her friendships going off-air. Here's what her TODAY family had to say about her decision to leave.

"We love you so much," Guthrie told Kotb on the September 26 episode of TODAY. "And when you look around and see these tears, they're love. You are so loved. We don't want to imagine this place without you.

"So it's complicated because we love you so much, and we don't want you to ever go," she continued. "But also I just want to say I am so proud of my friend. You have guts. For someone to leave at the top of their game, to leave something that's wonderful that you love, where it's easy and comfortable and beautiful and fun, and say, 'But I dream bigger for myself into the great unknown.' You have so much guts. You inspire me. I love you."

On Instagram, Guthrie added, "Oh, Hoda. All the tears for you. For love and joy and above all, gratitude for this beautiful soul, who has light, warmth, goodness and faith - in abundance. I love you with all my heart, dearest Hoda. We will always be by each other’s side. ❤️."

"I have never known anybody like you," Roker said. "I've known you forever, and I love you."

Daly took a creative approach to tempt Kotb to stay on the air, offering her a gig as a Coach on The Voice. "I know you love music, do you like giant red chairs?" he commented on an Instagram post. Amazing idea.

"People in this business, when that little red light, it goes off, they're different people," Craig said. "We've worked with all these people before. You're the opposite. That little red light goes off, you are exactly like people see you in the morning — just the biggest heart.

"You've been the heart of this show for a long time, and there's no replacing that."

Melvin later shared an emotional post on his Instagram with the caption, "Hoda Kotb is 1 of 1. She’s a beautiful soul who only radiates light. Like you, I was stunned to hear she’s decided to turn the page but I guarantee her next chapter is going to make for an even more awesome story. I love you, my friend. Sad news for the Today family. Fantastic news for Hope and Haley."

"It's not over," Jenna Bush Hager said. "I'm going to be showing up at your house like the stalker you are to Zac Brown. I will be there on your doorstep, and we are your friends forever." (Zac Brown co-signed the "stalking," commenting on Instagram, "we’re @hodakotb super fans forever!!")

On their hour of the show, Hoda & Jenna, Bush Hager tearfully opened up about what Kotb's friendship and support have meant to her over the years.

"Hoda has a relationship with every single person on this couch in her own way, so I think we're all just kind of wrestling with it inside," Sheinelle Jones said. "But we also know what a dynamic mom you are, and presence you are. And your whole movement with wellness, you are going to change the world. And we know it."

On Instagram, Dreyer shared a special memory of Kotb's bond with her son. "This is my favorite picture of @hodakotb Ollie was having a meltdown, no one could soothe him, Hoda picks him up, wraps her arm around him, and he wrapped his right around her too," she wrote.

"She comforts, she loves, she cares…it’s why we all love her. Way beyond her talent as an anchor, she’s the friend we all want and need. I love you Hoda and I applaud you for trusting your gut and making this next step in your life. You do everything with enthusiasm and I can’t wait to watch you soar!" Dreyer added.