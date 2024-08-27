What Hoda Kotb's Said About Her Big Move with Daughters Hope and Haley (DETAILS)

Hoda Kotb Celebrates a Year with Savannah Guthrie as First Female Co-Hosts of TODAY

Hoda Kotb Celebrates a Year with Savannah Guthrie as First Female Co-Hosts of TODAY

TODAY's Hoda Kotb is kicking off her 60s with a big move.

During the August 27 episode of TODAY, Kotb explained to Jenna Bush Hager about her and her daughters' — Haley, 7, and Hope, 4 — move from their New York City apartment into a bigger house — and fans couldn't be happier for the longtime co-anchor!

The move represents a new chapter in Kotb's life, a fact that the star doesn't lose sight of.

"It's all new — new kids, new school, new things, new everything," she said. "And it's funny because all I could think of was I want my house for the kids to feel warm and cozy and a place where they want to hang. And that's it."

Hoda Kotb is moving into a bigger home

Kotb revealed that the family would be moving into a three-bedroom house, which means mom and kids will each have their very own room — something Kotb mentioned that Haley and Hope are very much looking forward to!

"They're so excited to have their own space, a reading chair — they're excited about a reading chair," she explained. "They're excited about having a bean bag and their bed."

What kid wouldn't be excited about having their own bedroom? It sounds like this move couldn't have come at a better time for Kotb and her adorable children. Instead of being overwhelmed by the big life change, Kotb is looking on the bright side of things instead of letting herself be bogged down with logistics and anxiety.

"I do love the whole kind of restarting, repotting, starting something new," she confessed. "It feels really good."

Hager was impressed with Kotb's optimistic mindset. After all, moving can be challenging, stressful, and borderline impossible, especially with kids in tow.

"[You think] of it that way instead of, 'Ugh, I've got so many boxes to unpack," Hager complimented.

Ultimately, Kotb summed up her move with her girls perfectly:

"You pull up by the roots and you replant somewhere else. Somewhere you know your roots are gonna grow big."

Hoda Kotb returned from Paris to celebrate her 60th birthday

After she had the time of her life in Paris attending the 2024 Summer Olympics, Kotb flew home to immediately celebrate her milestone 60th birthday with her family and friends. Her ex, Joel Schiffman, who co-parents Hope and Haley, was even in attendance, lending her his full support.

Of course, we can't mention Kotb's 60th without bringing up the legendary birthday bash TODAY put on in her honor, either — it was an event the star will never forget!