Dylan Dreyer Reveals She Sprained Her Thumb Ahead of ACC Celeb Golf Tournament

Dylan Dreyer has a hidden talent that not many TODAY viewers know about — until now.

Besides being the best NBC meteorologist this side of Al Roker, the 42-year-old is quite the capable golfer. She's slated to compete in this weekend's 35th annual American Century Championship (ACC), a celebrity-laden event that raises money for various charities and organizations each year.

Dreyer will be representing the TODAY crew on the links in Lake Tahoe, but unfortunately, she'll have to work through some pain: the mom of three sprained her thumb a few weeks ago. In comments to PEOPLE on July 11, Dreyer confessed that she won't be at 100% when she finally tees off in the highly-anticipated celebrity tournament.

On July 11, Dreyer posted a recent practice video to her Instagram account, showing off an impressively smooth putting stroke (She clearly has been working on her short game).

"Day 1 practice round…I can't give away all my secrets right off the bat!! But I will say it was a fun day and the weather is beautiful! #accgolf @acchampionship," Dreyer captioned.

"I've been babying it," she confessed. "I've been wearing a splint."

However, a little sprained thumb won't stop her from giving it her all in the name of charity.

"I can play through the pain, and we'll just see," Dreyer explained. "Maybe it'll help my game. Who knows? I am not missing this week for anything."

Dylan Dreyer during the second practice round at the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 11, 2024 in Stateline, Nevada. Photo: David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments

Dylan Dreyer and Carson Daly hike together ahead of the ACC golf tournament

Fortunately, Dreyer won't be flying solo during this exciting trip to Tahoe. She's enlisted the services of some of her favorite people. In a different July 11 Instagram post, she peeled back the curtain on some much-needed fun and relaxation ahead of the weekend, including a gorgeous sunrise hike with Voice Host and fellow TODAY host Carson Daly.

Daly himself is a golf enthusiast and will also be playing in this year's ACC tournament. His oldest son Jackson, 15, will be serving as a caddy.

"This is a good bonding time for us," Daly told People.

How long has Dylan Dreyer played golf? In 2023, Golf Digest reported that Dreyer began playing "about a dozen years ago" after she was introduced to the sport by her husband, NBC cameraman Brian Fichera. She became "hooked" after she found a golf coach who used physics to explain the game, which appealed to her as a meteorologist. Dreyer — who has a 25 handicap — has played in the ACC celeb tournament for the past four years, and revealed to People how important it is to represent women as she drives, chips, and putts her way toward raising money for charity. "It's awesome to be one of the women here. I've played this a couple times, very pregnant. I think I got some sympathy points that way," she joked. "But it's just fun for other women who are here as spectators and their kids, boys and girls alike, to see women out here because it's a very intimidating environment. These guys can play golf. They're star athletes, world-famous athletes, and I'm just kind of here." Dreyer's mindset ahead of the tournament is simple. She's planning to give it everything she's got, thumb injury be darned: "Even if you're not the best at something, put your heart and soul into it, have fun doing it… I'm here because it's fun and I've made friends along the way."

