Why Dylan Dreyer Left TODAY — for Now

Toby Keith Performs "Don’t Let the Old Man In" at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards | NBC

Toby Keith Performs "Don’t Let the Old Man In" at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards | NBC

Thankfully, she has the best excuse ever.

Dylan Dreyer hasn't been seen on the TODAY set lately, but that's okay — she's making the most out of an opportunity of a lifetime!

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

For the past few days, the 43-year-old has been giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her next venture: presenting at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. That's right, she'll be on stage at the famous Grand Ole Opry, rubbing elbows with the most talented artists in country music history.

In a September 26 Instagram post, Dreyer shared a rather epic photo of her rehearsing her lines just a few hours before the event is slated to kick off.

"Rehearsing my lines ON STAGE AT THE GRAND OLE OPRY!!! This is wild…and wait til you see who gave me a behind the scenes tour! Coming up on @todayshow (and I got to bring my mom!!!)."

Dreyer must be on cloud nine. In a special segment taped for TODAY, she was led on a private tour of the Grand Ole Opry by none other than Brad Paisley.

According to one of Dreyer's latest social media posts, presenting at the famed awards show is a genuine "pinch me" moment. Dreyer always seems to find herself in the most incredible situations. If it's not participating in charity golf tournaments, it's being on stage at the Grand Ole Opry for a major awards show!

Here's what to know about the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

The event will be hosted by country icon Shania Twain and will feature appearances from Season 27 Coach of The Voice Kelsea Ballerini, Shaboozey, and more!

Don't miss the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards — Thursday night, September 26, at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock! (And don't forget to cheer on your favorite TODAY meteorologist while you're at it!)

Kelsea Ballerini glowed in a 2023 PCCA performance

One year ago, fans got a glimpse of what to expect in Season 27 of The Voice as the uber-talented Ballerini tore down the house with an unforgettable performance at the 2023 PCCAs. The future Voice Coach was radiant in a gold dress as she performed her hit, "Mountain With a View."

The 31-year-old country superstar will join fellow Coaches John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine.