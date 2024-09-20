Shania Twain Sang In Bars At 8 Years Old — See The Throwback Photo!

Shania Twain Sang In Bars At 8 Years Old — See The Throwback Photo!

Why Shania Twain Says "You're Still the One" Is Her "Most Important" Song

In 1998, Shania Twain released "You're Still the One," and it became a crossover hit, proving that she could dominate the pop and country charts.

How to Watch The People’s Choice Country Awards will return on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 8/7c. Watch the 2023 ceremony on NBC and Peacock.

"You're Still the One" was wildly successful, enjoying 42 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number-two for several weeks. It helped cement Twain as a bonafide mainstream sensation, regardless of genre.

But what does the song mean? What's its backstory? Today, we find out.

Here's what the lyrics to Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" are about

"You're Still the One" is more than just a typical love song — it's a story about triumph in the face of adversity.

Lyrics like "Looks like we made it / Look how far we've come my baby / We mighta took the long way / We knew we'd get there someday and "They said, 'I bet they'll never make it' / But just look at us holding on / We're still together still going strong," signify strength when the odds are stacked against you.

The lyrics are simple, straightforward, and tell a story about a couple who knows the truth about their love despite the cynicism.

Shania Twain at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Shania Twain calls "You're Still the One" the most important song she's written

"You're Still the One" has endured through the decades, becoming a popular first-song for couples at weddings and a karaoke staple. Twain has since divorced from the man who inspired the track, and she says the meaning behind the song has dramatically changed for her on a personal level over the years.

"You get married because you think it's going to last forever," she revealed on TODAY in 2023. "So, the song no longer applied to me in that sense."

However, although she views the song differently now, she is well aware of the profound impact "You're Still the One" has had on millions of fans—for countless people, it's served as the ultimate love song.

RELATED: What to Know About the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

"You're Still The One' is the favorite song I've ever written because it means so much to so many other people," Twain explained. "That just really makes it the most important song I've ever written."

Shania Twain to host the 2024 PCCAs

Twain will serve as the Host of the second annual People's Choice Country Awards, airing Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 8/7c. Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, and The War And Treaty are some performers who will take the Grand Ole Opry House stage in Nashville.

“Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and us artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love,” Twain in a statement. “I am honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans. Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances. Giddy Up!”