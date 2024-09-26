All the Artists Performing at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

Giddy up, country fans, the second annual People's Choice Country Awards are here.

How to Watch The People’s Choice Country Awards will return on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 8/7c. Watch the 2023 ceremony on NBC and Peacock.

At last year's event, Morgan Wallen took home People's Artist of the Year, Jelly Roll won Male Artist of the Year, and Lainey Wilson was honored with Female Artist of the Year. Country icon Toby Keith also gave his final televised performance before his death from stomach cancer, a deep and gritty rendition of "Don't Let The Old Man In."

RELATED: Reba McEntire and Barbara Mandrell's "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool" Duet Was Epic

Longtime The Voice Coach Blake Shelton won Social Country Star, an award he didn't understand but gamely accepted. "I don't even know what this means, but if the fans want me to have it, I'm damn well gonna put it on my mantle! Thank you so much, country music fans. That's right! That's right, social media! Yes!" he said to laughter and applause.

This year's ceremony is set to be every bit as exciting, celebrating new music and old favorites alike. Country's brightest stars will be on hand as both performers and presenters, not to mention the nominees and winners. And if that's not thrilling enough, the ceremony will be hosted by none other than "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer Shania Twain, who is also nominated for Concert Tour of 2024 thanks to her greatest hits residency in Las Vegas.

“Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and us Artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love,” Twain in a statement. “I am honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans. Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances. Giddy Up!”

Check out the list of performers, below.

All the Artists performing at the 2024 People's Country Choice Awards

Keith Urban on The Voice Season 24. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Kane Brown, who is being honored with the Country Champion Award

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lady A

Miranda Lambert

Parker McCollum

The War And Treaty

Brad Paisley

mgk

Miranda Lambert will receive the Country Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards

Miranda Lambert performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2016, Thursday, September 5, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

“A tour de force in country music for more than 20 years, Miranda Lambert’s groundbreaking albums continue to capture the hearts of fans around the world,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “We’re so excited to celebrate her career, fierce individualism and innovation in the industry with the Country Icon Award.”

RELATED: Blake Shelton Singing "God's Country" Is a Fiery, Spiritual Experience

How to watch the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

The awards will air live on NBC and be available to stream live on Peacock on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 8/7c.