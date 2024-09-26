Kelsea Ballerini Is a Glowing Angel Performing at the PCCAs for the First Time

Kelsea Ballerini was absolutely angelic performing her heartbreaking song "Mountain with a View" at the 2023 People's Country Choice Awards. The country-pop singer and The Voice Season 27 Coach wore a metallic dress with a thigh-high slit for the set, emphasizing the track's post-breakup confidence.

How to Watch The People’s Choice Country Awards will return on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 8/7c. Watch the 2023 ceremony on NBC and Peacock.

During her performance, viewers were captivated by how Ballerini seemed to glow gold. She cheekily responded to rumors of "lip-syncing" online, writing, "I just want to say, if I was lip-syncing, I would've sounded a lot better," per E! News, adding, "One of the cameras was off. Thank you, and good night."

What to know about "Mountain with a View" by Kelsea Ballerini

"Mountain with a View," which Ballerini wrote alone, is the first track from her EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which she released on Valentine's Day 2023.

The lyrics speak to her loneliness at the end of a relationship with someone who is always away on tour. "You're across the pond at a show, I think, in Amsterdam, And the pictures look pretty, at least they do on your Instagram," she sings.

Alongside the EP, Ballerini released a 20-minute short film to accompany the music, and at the beginning, you can see her on the previously-mentioned mountain with a view.

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was how I processed everything,” Ballerini told Rolling Stone in February 2023. “It’s the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music, which is the purest way I could’ve handled it.”

RELATED: How Blake Shelton's Helping Kelsea Ballerini Defeat Adam Levine on The Voice

Kelsea Ballerini during the ACM Party For A Cause Festival at Globe Life Park on April 17, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Cooper Neil/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcp

How Kelly Clarkson inspired Kelsea Ballerini's musical dreams

When she was 12, Ballerini attended a Kelly Clarkson concert and recalled to Country Living that it was there that she realized, "That's what I want to do when I grow up."

"Ever since then, I've been like, 'Kelly Clarkson told me to be anAartist," Ballerini said. In a dream-come-true moment, Ballerini went on to open for Clarkson during the Meaning of Life tour and advising Team Kelly during Season 16 of The Voice. She also filled in for Clarkson when she was absent from an episode due to illness, and she's about to have a red chair of her own for Season 27

"I'm so excited. I'm excited because it's just such a new adventure," Ballerini told People of joining the series. "I've gotten to be on set in different capacities over the years, but to really assume that role as a Coach — it's really going to stretch me and it's going to be a new opportunity."

RELATED: Who Is Kelsea Ballerini? All About The Voice's New Season 27 Coach