When Is the American Ninja Warrior Season 16 Finale?

Will There Be a New Champion? | American Ninja Warrior Season 16 | First Look | NBC

We are so close to crowning Season 16's Last Ninja Standing. Will someone score the $1 million?

The Season 16 Finals of American Ninja Warrior are heating up, and viewers can't wait to find out which athlete will be crowned the champion.

The Season 16 Finals are broken down into four stages. Stage 1 was an intense watch as Ninjas were tasked with conquering the toughest obstacle courses yet in a time under 2 minutes, 50 seconds. After zooming through Stage 1, Stage 2 featured the return of side-by-side races between Ninjas. Stage 3 was another solo race, and Stage 4 will be the jaw-dropping rope climb up Mt. Midoriyama.

The only way to achieve Total Victory and the $1 million prize is by scaling the 75-foot rope climb within 30 seconds. This feat has only been accomplished three times in ANW history, most recently by Season 15 winner Vance Walker. Will another Ninja make history and score the $1 million?

Only time will tell. Here's how to watch and find out:

