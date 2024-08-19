Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
American Ninja Warrior 2024 Finals Recap: Who Will Win?
With $1 million on the line, who will become Season 16's Last Ninja Standing?
The Season 16 Finals of American Ninja Warrior are finally here, and the competition is fiercer than ever.
Ninjas flocking to Las Vegas in hopes of becoming the next champion will first need to conquer three larger-than-life obstacle courses. That's the only way to reach the fourth and final stage: a grueling rope climb to reach the peak of Mt. Midoriyama.
The Season 16 Ninjas have already taken the ANW competition to new heights, and it's only going to get more exciting during the Finals.
Below, read a full recap of the ANW Finals:
Stage 1 ANW Finals Results
Stage 1 had Ninjas facing the Slide Surfer, Barrel Roll, Giant Rollercoaster, Jumping Spider, The Gambler, Warped Wall, Dipping Birds, and Thread the Needle obstacles before reaching the buzzer. As if the competition wasn't tough enough, the Ninjas must also hit the Stage 1 buzzer with a time under 2:50 to proceed to Stage 2 of the Season 16 Finals.
Night 1 Winners:
Noah Meunier
Completed Course (1:53.09)
Jackson Twait
Completed Course (2:03.07)
Kai Beckstrand
Completed Course (2:06.92)
Vance Walker
Completed Course (2:15.39)
Isaiah Thomas
Completed Course (2:24.21)
Colton Skuster
Completed Course (2:25.84)
Daniel Gil
Completed Course (2:28.52)
Luke Beckstrand
Completed Course (2:29.04)
Kevin Rodriquez
Completed Course (2:32.63)
Flip Rodriguez
Completed Course (2:35.21)
John Mack
Completed Course (2:39.89)
Sean Bryan
Completed Course (2:39.92)
Cam Baumgartner
Completed Course (2:46.41)
“We keep making the course harder, and [the Ninjas] keep getting better. They keep training and it’s like the never-ending quest for us to push the limit,” Arthur Smith told Deadline in 2023. “They started with building courses in the backyard, that was reasonably early in the run. Now there’s Ninja gyms everywhere and then to Coaches and then to trainers. Now we have kids, who say, ‘I’m not going to play soccer. I’m doing Ninja.'”
