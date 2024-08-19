American Ninja Warrior 2024 Finals Recap: Who Will Win?

Will There Be a New Champion? | American Ninja Warrior Season 16 | First Look | NBC

Will There Be a New Champion? | American Ninja Warrior Season 16 | First Look | NBC

With $1 million on the line, who will become Season 16's Last Ninja Standing?

The Season 16 Finals of American Ninja Warrior are finally here, and the competition is fiercer than ever.

How to Watch Watch American Ninja Warrior Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Ninjas flocking to Las Vegas in hopes of becoming the next champion will first need to conquer three larger-than-life obstacle courses. That's the only way to reach the fourth and final stage: a grueling rope climb to reach the peak of Mt. Midoriyama.

RELATED: American Ninja Warrior 2024 Semi-Finals Recap

The Season 16 Ninjas have already taken the ANW competition to new heights, and it's only going to get more exciting during the Finals.

Below, read a full recap of the ANW Finals:

Stage 1 ANW Finals Results

Vance Walker during American Ninja Warrior "Qualifiers 7" Episode 1607. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Stage 1 had Ninjas facing the Slide Surfer, Barrel Roll, Giant Rollercoaster, Jumping Spider, The Gambler, Warped Wall, Dipping Birds, and Thread the Needle obstacles before reaching the buzzer. As if the competition wasn't tough enough, the Ninjas must also hit the Stage 1 buzzer with a time under 2:50 to proceed to Stage 2 of the Season 16 Finals.

Night 1 Winners:

Noah Meunier

Completed Course (1:53.09)

Jackson Twait

Completed Course (2:03.07)

Kai Beckstrand

Completed Course (2:06.92)

Vance Walker

Completed Course (2:15.39)

Isaiah Thomas

Completed Course (2:24.21)

Colton Skuster

Completed Course (2:25.84)

Daniel Gil

Completed Course (2:28.52)

Luke Beckstrand

Completed Course (2:29.04)

RELATED: American Ninja Warrior 2024 Qualifiers Recap

Kevin Rodriquez

Completed Course (2:32.63)

Flip Rodriguez

Completed Course (2:35.21)

John Mack

Completed Course (2:39.89)

Sean Bryan

Completed Course (2:39.92)

Cam Baumgartner

Completed Course (2:46.41)

“We keep making the course harder, and [the Ninjas] keep getting better. They keep training and it’s like the never-ending quest for us to push the limit,” Arthur Smith told Deadline in 2023. “They started with building courses in the backyard, that was reasonably early in the run. Now there’s Ninja gyms everywhere and then to Coaches and then to trainers. Now we have kids, who say, ‘I’m not going to play soccer. I’m doing Ninja.'”

Don't miss a moment from the Season 16 Finals of American Ninja Warrior by watching episodes on Mondays on NBC and the next day on Peacock. We're getting so close to declaring a winner!