American Ninja Warrior 2024 Semi-Finals Recap: Who Is Advancing?

The need for speed is higher than ever during the head-to-head Semi-Finals races of ANW Season 16.

The Season 16 American Ninja Warrior Semi-Finals are here, and the stakes are sky-high as Ninjas duke it out to become the next Last Ninja Standing.

Since Season 15 of ANW, the Semi-Finals have embraced a new format in which pairs of Ninjas race against each other on the Semi-Finals course. The winners of the head-to-head races—as well as the two Ninjas who ran faster and farther than the other competitors—get the honor of proceeding to the National Finals. We've also seen the return of the Safety Pass, a certified game-changer. The two Ninjas with the fastest times from the round lay it all out on the obstacle course again to win the Safety Pass, which allows Ninjas to retry a single course in the ANW National Finals.

So, which Ninjas are heading to the Season 16 National Finals of ANW? Find the results from the Semi-Finals' head-to-head races below.

Who is advancing from the American Ninja Warrior Semi-Finals to the Las Vegas Finals?

Here are all the Ninjas advancing to the Season 16 Finals!

Semi-Finals Round 1 Run-Off Winners

The ANW-Semi-Finals had the audience on the edge of their seats as the Ninjas gave everything they had to make the cut for the National Finals. It was an action-packed watch as many Ninjas dominated the Home Run, Flying Shelf Grab, Wingnuts, Sideways, Spin Hopper, and Rope Climb obstacles.

See who landed spots in the National Finals from the first round of Semi-Finals here:

Kai Beckstrand

Completed Course (Time: 0:36.07)

Kaden Lebsack

Completed Course (Time: 0:50.70)

Colton Skuster

Completed Course (Time: 0:58.40)

Levi Enright

Completed Course (Time: 1:10.27)

Austin Gray

Completed Course (Time: 1:16.50)

Chris Behrends

Completed Course (Time: 1:18.85)

David Tomassoni

Completed Course (Time: 1:31.50)

Donovan Metoyer

Completed Course (Time: 1:32.59)

Max Feinberg

Completed Course (Time: 1:35.23)

Jackson Twait

Completed Course (Time: 1:46.17)

Cam Baumgartner

Completed Course (Time: 1:50.58)

Luke Beckstrand

Spin Hopper (Time: 0:36.55)

Violet Kepo'o

Spin Hopper (Time: 1:07.27)

Taylor Greene

Spin Hopper (Time: 1:08.87)

Mady Howard

Spin Hopper (Time: 1:10.59)

Anabella Heinrichs

Spin Hopper (Time: 1:12.20)

Top 2 Non-Winners from Round 1

Ben Behrends

Completed Course (Time: 1:21.03)

Barry Boyd

Completed Course (Time: 1:28.67)

Round 1 Safety Pass Matchup

Kai Beckstrand vs. Kaden Lebsack

Safety Pass Winner: Kai Beckstrand

Semi-Finals Round 2 Run-Off Winners

The Ninjas from Round 2 continued with the same course, with many fearlessly conquering the Home Run, Flying Shelf Grab, Wingnuts, Sideways, Spin Hopper, and Rope Climb obstacles.

See who landed spots in the National Finals from the second round of Semi-Finals here:

Jay Lewis

Completed Course (Time: 0:55.23)

Gavin Obey

Completed Course (Time: 0:55.76)

Joe Moravsky

Completed Course (Time: 1:06.55)

Matt Bradley

Completed Course (Time: 1:06.58)

Noah Meunier

Completed Course (Time: 1:07.06)

Josiah Pippel

Completed Course (Time: 1:19.38)

Jacob Arnstein

Completed Course (Time: 1:24.18)

Sean Bryan

Completed Course (Time: 1:24.80)

Joe Meissner

Completed Course (Time: 1:31.07)

Xavier Dantzler

Completed Course (Time: 2:13.63)

Kevin Rodriquez

Spin Hopper (Time: 0:39.60)

Brandon Singletary

Spin Hopper (Time: 0:40.07)

Addy Herman

Completed Course (Time: 2:23.32)

Abby Clark

Spin Hopper (Time: 1:11.65)

Sydney Yee

Sideways (Time: 0:32.29)

Taylor Johnson

Sideways (Time: 0:38.08)

Top 2 Non-Winners from Round 2

James McGrath

Completed Course (Time: 1:51.27)

Vincent Pane

Rope Climb (Time: 2:30.00)

Round 2 Safety Pass Matchup

Jay Lewis vs. Gavin Obey

Safety Pass Winner: Jay Lewis

