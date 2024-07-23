Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
American Ninja Warrior 2024 Semi-Finals Recap: Who Is Advancing?
The need for speed is higher than ever during the head-to-head Semi-Finals races of ANW Season 16.
The Season 16 American Ninja Warrior Semi-Finals are here, and the stakes are sky-high as Ninjas duke it out to become the next Last Ninja Standing.
Since Season 15 of ANW, the Semi-Finals have embraced a new format in which pairs of Ninjas race against each other on the Semi-Finals course. The winners of the head-to-head races—as well as the two Ninjas who ran faster and farther than the other competitors—get the honor of proceeding to the National Finals. We've also seen the return of the Safety Pass, a certified game-changer. The two Ninjas with the fastest times from the round lay it all out on the obstacle course again to win the Safety Pass, which allows Ninjas to retry a single course in the ANW National Finals.
RELATED: American Ninja Warrior 2024 Qualifiers Recap: Who Is Advancing?
So, which Ninjas are heading to the Season 16 National Finals of ANW? Find the results from the Semi-Finals' head-to-head races below.
Who is advancing from the American Ninja Warrior Semi-Finals to the Las Vegas Finals?
Here are all the Ninjas advancing to the Season 16 Finals!
Semi-Finals Round 1 Run-Off Winners
The ANW-Semi-Finals had the audience on the edge of their seats as the Ninjas gave everything they had to make the cut for the National Finals. It was an action-packed watch as many Ninjas dominated the Home Run, Flying Shelf Grab, Wingnuts, Sideways, Spin Hopper, and Rope Climb obstacles.
See who landed spots in the National Finals from the first round of Semi-Finals here:
Kai Beckstrand
Completed Course (Time: 0:36.07)
Kaden Lebsack
Completed Course (Time: 0:50.70)
Colton Skuster
Completed Course (Time: 0:58.40)
Levi Enright
Completed Course (Time: 1:10.27)
Austin Gray
Completed Course (Time: 1:16.50)
Chris Behrends
Completed Course (Time: 1:18.85)
David Tomassoni
Completed Course (Time: 1:31.50)
Donovan Metoyer
Completed Course (Time: 1:32.59)
Max Feinberg
Completed Course (Time: 1:35.23)
Jackson Twait
Completed Course (Time: 1:46.17)
Cam Baumgartner
Completed Course (Time: 1:50.58)
Luke Beckstrand
Spin Hopper (Time: 0:36.55)
Violet Kepo'o
Spin Hopper (Time: 1:07.27)
Taylor Greene
Spin Hopper (Time: 1:08.87)
Mady Howard
Spin Hopper (Time: 1:10.59)
Anabella Heinrichs
Spin Hopper (Time: 1:12.20)
Top 2 Non-Winners from Round 1
Ben Behrends
Completed Course (Time: 1:21.03)
Barry Boyd
Completed Course (Time: 1:28.67)
Round 1 Safety Pass Matchup
Kai Beckstrand vs. Kaden Lebsack
Safety Pass Winner: Kai Beckstrand
RELATED: Who Won American Ninja Warrior Season 15?
Semi-Finals Round 2 Run-Off Winners
The Ninjas from Round 2 continued with the same course, with many fearlessly conquering the Home Run, Flying Shelf Grab, Wingnuts, Sideways, Spin Hopper, and Rope Climb obstacles.
See who landed spots in the National Finals from the second round of Semi-Finals here:
Jay Lewis
Completed Course (Time: 0:55.23)
Gavin Obey
Completed Course (Time: 0:55.76)
Joe Moravsky
Completed Course (Time: 1:06.55)
Matt Bradley
Completed Course (Time: 1:06.58)
Noah Meunier
Completed Course (Time: 1:07.06)
Josiah Pippel
Completed Course (Time: 1:19.38)
Jacob Arnstein
Completed Course (Time: 1:24.18)
Sean Bryan
Completed Course (Time: 1:24.80)
Joe Meissner
Completed Course (Time: 1:31.07)
Xavier Dantzler
Completed Course (Time: 2:13.63)
Kevin Rodriquez
Spin Hopper (Time: 0:39.60)
Brandon Singletary
Spin Hopper (Time: 0:40.07)
Addy Herman
Completed Course (Time: 2:23.32)
Abby Clark
Spin Hopper (Time: 1:11.65)
Sydney Yee
Sideways (Time: 0:32.29)
Taylor Johnson
Sideways (Time: 0:38.08)
Top 2 Non-Winners from Round 2
James McGrath
Completed Course (Time: 1:51.27)
Vincent Pane
Rope Climb (Time: 2:30.00)
Round 2 Safety Pass Matchup
Jay Lewis vs. Gavin Obey
Safety Pass Winner: Jay Lewis
Watch Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.