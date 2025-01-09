At least five dead as wildfires tear through Los Angeles

Wildfire destruction is highly personal for some reporting on it

The 39th President of the United States and respected humanitarian passed away at the age of 100.

Following the death of Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States has been honored with tributes and memorial services across the nation.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

President Joe Biden described the late commander-in-chief in a statement as a “man of great character and courage, hope and optimism,” while President Barack Obama said in a tribute that Carter taught the nation “what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service.” President-elect Donald Trump said, per NBC News, that Carter "did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

After a schedule of funeral events over several days, Carter will be laid to rest on Thursday, January 9. Read on for more details about Carter’s funeral, where he will be buried, and how to watch the services at home.

Jimmy Carter speaks to the congregation at Maranatha Baptist Church before teaching Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto/Getty Images

When did President Jimmy Carter pass away? President Carter died on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at the age of 100. He was surrounded by his family when he passed peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center shared in a statement. Carter had been in hospice care for nearly two years before his death. In February 2023, the former president entered end-of-life care “to spend his remaining time at home with his family” after multiple short hospital stays, the Carter Center said in a statement on his health at the time. Carter, the first president to be delivered in a hospital, was born on October 1, 1924 at Wise Sanatorium in his beloved Georgia hometown. He celebrated his 100th birthday in 2024, making him the longest-lived president in U.S. history.

President Jimmy Carter will be buried next to his wife, Rosalynn, under a willow tree

Rosalynn Carter passed away on November 19, 2023 at the age of 96, roughly six months after she'd been diagnosed with dementia.

The former first lady was buried in Plains, Georgia at the Carter Home and Garden in Jimmy Carter National Historical Park. Carter will be laid to rest next to his wife of 77 years on January 9, 2025, the National Park Service said in a statement. The couple’s gravesite lies under a willow tree on the property.

President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter wave on stage during day one of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the Pepsi Center August 25, 2008 in Denver, Colorado Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Carter said in a statement following his wife’s death. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

RELATED: President Jimmy Carter's "Most Exciting" Memory Shows His Pure Love for Wife Rosalynn

How to watch President Jimmy Carter’s funeral services

President Carter’s state funeral will take place on Thursday, January 9, a day President Biden has declared as a National Day of Mourning. Biden and Trump will both attend Carter’s funeral at National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

You can watch President Carter’s national funeral service on NBC News, led by Savannah Guthrie and Lester Holt with Craig Melvin reporting live from the funeral ground.

TODAY will also broadcast coverage of Carter’s funeral beginning at 9 a.m. ET and will continue through the service.