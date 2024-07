What’s on the Olympics Today (July 28, 2024)

From women's gymnastics to men's basketball and women's soccer, Team USA will have no shortage of star power on display.

When it comes to Olympics action, the stars will certainly be out Sunday in Paris.

Fans will get their first taste of women’s gymnastics, seeing Simone Biles, Suni Lee and the rest of Team USA work through the qualifying rounds in hopes of setting themselves up for individual and team success later in the week.

LeBron James, Steph Curry and the U.S. men’s basketball team will be in action for the first time, taking on Nikola Jokić and Serbia.

And Lindsay Horan, Rose Lavelle and Mallory Swanson will lead the U.S. women’s soccer team in a huge group stage match against Germany. Both squads are coming off resounding 3-0 wins in their first matches, the U.S. over Zambia and Germany over Australia.

Here’s a rundown of what’s on tap:

NBC

6 a.m.-7:20 a.m.: Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.: Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.: Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10:10 a.m.: Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Italy (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11 a.m.: Swimming – Qualifying Heats

11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.: Men’s Basketball – United States vs. Serbia (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:15 p.m.: Surfing – Day 1 Report

1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m.: Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country

2:30 p.m.-4:10 p.m.: Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 400 IM Final

Women’s 400 Fly Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final

4:10 p.m.-5 p.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Czech Republic (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.: Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying

7 p.m.-11 p.m.:

Swimming – Finals

Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.:

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final

Surfing – Day 2 Report

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Canada (REPLAY)

3 a.m.-4 a.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – Italy vs. Spain (LIVE)

4 a.m.-5 a.m.: Badminton – Qualifying Round

5 a.m.-7 a.m.: Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8:15 a.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – Germany vs. France

8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.: Archery – Women’s Team Quarterfinals (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10:10 a.m.: Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Italy (LIVE)

10:10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.: Archery – Women’s Team Semifinal (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-11:35 a.m.: Archery – Women’s Team Bronze Medal Game and Final (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Canoeing – Slalom Final (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – Netherlands vs. Lithuania

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Men’s Beach Volleyball – Czech Republic vs. Canada

2 p.m.-2:45 p.m.: Rowing – Qualifying

2:45 p.m.-3 p.m.: Soccer – Pregame

3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

5:15 p.m.-7 p.m.: Men’s Basketball – United States vs. Serbia (REPLAY)

7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country (REPLAY)

9:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.: Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

10:15 p.m.-11 p.m.: Badminton – Qualifying

11 p.m.-12 a.m.: Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Italy (REPLAY)

12 a.m.-2 a.m.: Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Germany (REPLAY)

CNBC

4 a.m.-5:05 a.m.: Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Rounds (LIVE)

5:05 a.m.-6:45 a.m.: Men’s Basketball – South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico (LIVE)

6:45 a.m-9:35 a.m.: Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)

9:35 a.m.-11 a.m.: Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Ireland vs. United Kingdom

Australia vs. South Africa

11 a.m.-12:35 p.m.: Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

12:45 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Montenegro

1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Australia vs. United Kingdom

United States vs. Brazil

France vs. Japan

Fiji vs. China

3:30 p.m.-3:45 p.m.: Shooting – Finals

3:45 p.m.-4:40 p.m.: Fencing – Women’s Foil and Men’s Epee Finals (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m.: Boxing – Elimination Rounds

5:15 p.m.-6 p.m.: Women’s Handball – France vs. Netherlands

E!

4 a.m.-5:10 a.m.: Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying (Group 1) (LIVE)

5:10 a.m.-5:40 a.m.: Gymnastics – Pregame

5:40 a.m.-7:20 a.m.: Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying (Group 2) (LIVE)

7:20 a.m.-8:50 a.m.: Women’s Volleyball – Italy vs. Dominican Republic

8:50 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying (Group 3) (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country

12 p.m.-1:40 p.m.: Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying (Group 4) (LIVE)

1:45 p.m.-3 p.m.: Women’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Japan

3:10 p.m.-4:50 p.m.: Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying (Group 5) (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.: Men’s Volleyball – France vs. Serbia

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.: Sailing – Day 1 (LIVE)

6 a.m.-5 p.m.: Tennis – Day 2 (LIVE)

1 p.m.-10:30 p.m.: Surfing – Day 2 (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.: Judo, Handball, Basketball, Soccer, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.: Table Tennis, Boxing, Equestrian, Volleyball, and More