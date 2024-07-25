Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
What’s on the Olympics Today? (July 25, 2024)
The U.S. women's soccer team will get their first Olympics action against Zambia.
We’re just one day away from the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the sporting action is already underway in certain events.
The men’s soccer and rugby tournaments kicked off Wednesday, July 24 and those two sports will be joined by women’s soccer and handball today.
Here’s a rundown of what’s on deck, and where to watch. You can also get a comprehensive listing of all Olympics events at NBCOlympics.com.
(All times Eastern)
USA Network
2 a.m.-3 a.m.: Men’s Soccer – Mali vs. Israel
3 a.m.-4:30 a.m.: Women’s Handball – Slovenia vs. Denmark (LIVE)
4:30 a.m.-5 a.m.: Men’s Rugby – United States vs. Fiji (REPLAY)
5 a.m.-6:30 a.m.: Women’s Handball – Netherlands vs. Angola (LIVE)
6:30 a.m.-8 a.m.: Men’s Soccer – United States vs. France (REPLAY)
8 a.m.-11 a.m.: Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
- Samoa vs. Kenya
- Argentina vs. Australia
- United States vs. Uruguay
- Fiji vs. France
- South Africa vs. Japan
- New Zealand vs. Ireland
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – Spain vs. Japan (LIVE)
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.: Women’s Handball – Hungary vs. France (LIVE)
2:30 p.m.-3 p.m.: Soccer – Pregame
3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Zambia (LIVE)
5 p.m.-7 p.m.: Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinals
7 p.m.-9 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – Germany vs. Austria
9 p.m.-11 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Zambia (REPLAY)
11 p.m.-12 a.m.: Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round and Quarterfinal (REPLAY)
12 a.m.-2 a.m.: Women’s Soccer – France vs. Colombia
Peacock
Women’s Soccer
11 a.m.: Group A: Canada vs. New Zealand
11 a.m.: Group C: Spain vs. Japan
1 p.m.: Group B: Germany vs. Australia
1 p.m.: Group C: Nigeria vs. Brazil
3 p.m.: Group A: France vs. Colombia
3 p.m.: Group B: United States vs. Zambia
Women’s Handball
3 a.m.: Group A: Slovenia vs. Denmark
5 a.m.: Group B: Netherlands vs. Angola
8 a.m.: Group B: Spain vs. Brazil
10 a.m.: Group A: Germany vs. South Korea
1 p.m.: Group B: Hungary vs. France
3 p.m: Group A: Norway vs. Sweden
Men’s Rugby
8 a.m.: Pool B: Samoa vs. Kenya
8:30 a.m.: Pool B: Argentina vs. Australia
9 a.m.: Pool C: United States vs. Uruguay
9:30 a.m.: Pool C: Fiji vs. France
10 a.m.: Pool A: South Africa vs. Japan
10:30 a.m.: Pool A: New Zealand vs. Ireland
9-12 Placing Round
2 p.m.: 9th ranked vs. 12th ranked
2:30 p.m.: 10th ranked vs. 11th ranked
Quarterfinal Round
3 p.m.: 1st in Pool A vs. 8th in Overall Ranking
3:30 p.m.: 2nd in Pool B vs. 2nd in Pool C
4 p.m.: 1st in Pool C vs 2nd in Pool A
4:30 p.m.: 1st in Pool B vs. 7th in Overall Ranking