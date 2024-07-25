What We Hope People See | Paris 2024 | NBC

The U.S. women's soccer team will get their first Olympics action against Zambia.

What’s on the Olympics Today? (July 25, 2024)

We’re just one day away from the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the sporting action is already underway in certain events.

The men’s soccer and rugby tournaments kicked off Wednesday, July 24 and those two sports will be joined by women’s soccer and handball today.

Here’s a rundown of what’s on deck, and where to watch. You can also get a comprehensive listing of all Olympics events at NBCOlympics.com.

(All times Eastern)

USA Network

2 a.m.-3 a.m.: Men’s Soccer – Mali vs. Israel

3 a.m.-4:30 a.m.: Women’s Handball – Slovenia vs. Denmark (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-5 a.m.: Men’s Rugby – United States vs. Fiji (REPLAY)

5 a.m.-6:30 a.m.: Women’s Handball – Netherlands vs. Angola (LIVE)

6:30 a.m.-8 a.m.: Men’s Soccer – United States vs. France (REPLAY)

8 a.m.-11 a.m.: Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Samoa vs. Kenya

Argentina vs. Australia

United States vs. Uruguay

Fiji vs. France

South Africa vs. Japan

New Zealand vs. Ireland

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – Spain vs. Japan (LIVE)

1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.: Women’s Handball – Hungary vs. France (LIVE)

2:30 p.m.-3 p.m.: Soccer – Pregame

3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Zambia (LIVE)

5 p.m.-7 p.m.: Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinals

7 p.m.-9 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – Germany vs. Austria

9 p.m.-11 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Zambia (REPLAY)

11 p.m.-12 a.m.: Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round and Quarterfinal (REPLAY)

12 a.m.-2 a.m.: Women’s Soccer – France vs. Colombia

Rose Lavelle #16 of the United States enters the field during an international friendly game between Korea Republic and USWNT at Allianz Field on June 4, 2024 in St Paul, Minnesota. Photo: Erin Chang/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Peacock

Women’s Soccer

11 a.m.: Group A: Canada vs. New Zealand

11 a.m.: Group C: Spain vs. Japan

1 p.m.: Group B: Germany vs. Australia

1 p.m.: Group C: Nigeria vs. Brazil

3 p.m.: Group A: France vs. Colombia

3 p.m.: Group B: United States vs. Zambia

Women’s Handball

3 a.m.: Group A: Slovenia vs. Denmark

5 a.m.: Group B: Netherlands vs. Angola

8 a.m.: Group B: Spain vs. Brazil

10 a.m.: Group A: Germany vs. South Korea

1 p.m.: Group B: Hungary vs. France

3 p.m: Group A: Norway vs. Sweden

Men’s Rugby

8 a.m.: Pool B: Samoa vs. Kenya

8:30 a.m.: Pool B: Argentina vs. Australia

9 a.m.: Pool C: United States vs. Uruguay

9:30 a.m.: Pool C: Fiji vs. France

10 a.m.: Pool A: South Africa vs. Japan

10:30 a.m.: Pool A: New Zealand vs. Ireland

9-12 Placing Round

2 p.m.: 9th ranked vs. 12th ranked

2:30 p.m.: 10th ranked vs. 11th ranked

Quarterfinal Round

3 p.m.: 1st in Pool A vs. 8th in Overall Ranking

3:30 p.m.: 2nd in Pool B vs. 2nd in Pool C

4 p.m.: 1st in Pool C vs 2nd in Pool A

4:30 p.m.: 1st in Pool B vs. 7th in Overall Ranking