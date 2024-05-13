How to Watch 2024 Olympic Men’s Soccer Tournament & Schedule

Maximilian Dietz #1 of the United States U-23 men's team passes the ball during the first half against the Japan U-23 men's team at Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex on October 17, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

There promises to be plenty of drama and flair on the pitch as some of international soccer's rising stars compete for Olympic glory.

Whether you call it football or soccer, it’s clearly the global game and an Olympics mainstay dating back to 1900. But the men’s soccer tournament in the 2024 Paris Olympics might feel a bit different, seeing as how Brazil, the gold medal winners for the last two Summer Games, won’t even be featuring in the competition.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of drama and flair when some of international soccer’s biggest rising stars take the pitch in the hopes of etching their names in history.

Here’s a quick viewing guide to help you navigate the men’s soccer tournament in Paris.

Who’s qualified for the Olympics Men’s Soccer Tournament? Sixteen teams will be competing for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Rosters will be restricted to under-23 players, though each team will be allowed to select three players over that age cutoff: United States

France

Argentina

Dominican Republic

Egypt

Guinea

Iraq

Israel

Japan

Mali

Morocco

New Zealand

Paraguay

Spain

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

What’s the format for the Olympics Men’s Soccer Tournament? Teams have been drawn into four groups of four and will play the other teams in their group once during the group stage. Each win is worth three points, draws are worth one point, and losses worth zero points. At the end of the group stage, the top two teams in each group will advance into the knockout rounds. Standings will be based on total points earned. If there are tiebreakers needed, goal difference throughout the group stage will be first, followed by total goals scored, then head-to-head results.

A screen shows the draw results of the Paris 2024 Olympic men football tournament at the Paris 2024 headquarters in Saint-Denis, near Paris, on March 20, 2024. Photo: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Groups and Schedule

Group A:

United States, France, Guinea, New Zealand

Group A Schedule (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, July 24, 11:00 a.m.: Guinea vs. New Zealand (Nice Stadium)

Wednesday, July 24, 3:00 p.m.: France vs. United States (Marseille Stadium)

Saturday, July 27, 1:00 p.m.: New Zealand vs. United States (Marseille Stadium)

Saturday, July 27, 3:00 p.m.: France vs. Guinea (Nice Stadium)

Tuesday, July 30, 1:00 p.m.: United States vs. Guinea (Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium)

Tuesday, July 30, 1:00 p.m.: New Zealand vs. France (Marseille Stadium)

Group B:

Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine

Group B Schedule (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, July 24, 9:00 a.m.: Argentina vs. Morocco (Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium)

Wednesday, July 24, 1:00 p.m: Iraq vs. Ukraine (Lyon Stadium)

Saturday, July 27, 9:00 a.m.: Argentina vs. Iraq (Lyon Stadium)

Saturday, July 27, 11:00 a.m.: Ukraine vs. Morocco (Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium)

Tuesday, July 30, 11:00 a.m.: Ukraine vs. Argentina (Lyon Stadium)

Tuesday, July 30, 11:00 a.m.: Morocco vs. Iraq (Nice Stadium)

Group C:

Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic

Group C Schedule (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, July 24, 9:00 a.m.: Uzbekistan vs. Spain (Parc des Princes)

Wednesday, July 24, 11:00 a.m.: Egypt vs. Dominican Republic (La Beaujoire Stadium)

Saturday, July 27, 9:00 a.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Spain (Bordeaux Stadium)

Saturday, July 27, 11:00 a.m.: Uzbekistan vs. Egypt (La Beaujoire Stadium)

Tuesday, July 30, 9:00 a.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan (Parc des Princes)

Tuesday, July 30, 9:00 a.m.: Spain vs. Egypt (Bordeaux Stadium)

Group D:

Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel

Group D Schedule (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, July 24, 1:00 p.m.: Japan vs. Paraguay (Bordeaux Stadium)

Wednesday, July 24, 3:00 p.m.: Mali vs. Israel (Parc des Princes)

Saturday, July 27, 1:00 p.m.: Israel vs. Paraguay (Parc des Princes)

Saturday, July 27, 3:00 p.m.: Japan vs. Mali (Bordeaux Stadium)

Tuesday, July 30, 3:00 p.m.: Paraguay vs. Mali (Parc des Princes)

Tuesday, July 30, 3:00 p.m.: Israel vs. Japan (La Beaujoire Stadium)

Gabriel Slonina #23 of the United States during a United States training session on June 22, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Knockout rounds

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 2: Friday, August 2, 9:00 a.m.: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up (Parc des Paris)

Quarterfinal 4: Friday, August 2, 11:00 a.m: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up (Lyon Stadium)

Quarterfinal 3: Friday, August 2, 1:00 p.m.: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up (Marseille Stadium)

Quarterfinal 4: Friday, August 2, 3:00 p.m.: Group A winner vs. Group B runner up (Bordeaux Stadium)

Semifinals

Monday, August 5, 12:00 p.m.: Winner Quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner Quarterfinal 3 (Marseille Stadium)

Monday, August 5, 3:00 p.m.: Winner Quarterfinal 2 vs. Winner Quarterfinal 4 (Lyon Stadium)

Medal rounds

Thursday, August 8, 11:00 a.m.: Men’s Bronze Medal Match (La Beaujoire Stadium)

Friday, August 9, 12:00 p.m.: Men’s Gold Medal Match (Parc des Princes)

How to Watch the Men’s Olympic Soccer Tournament

Fans in the U.S. will be able to enjoy every event of the 2024 Paris Olympics, including every soccer match, live on Peacock!

Be sure to watch live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.