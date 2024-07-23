Olympic Handball 2024: Where To Watch, Full Schedule

France's men's and women's handball teams will be juggernauts to topple in Paris, but players from other countries will give it their best shot.

Can they bring home Olympic glory on their home turf? That’s the big question for the France men’s and women’s handball teams going into the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Both teams are the reigning gold medalists from four years ago in Tokyo and will be turning up the heat with a home court advantage.

But, taking down the handball Goliaths will prove hard to do.

France’s men’s team has won three of the past four gold medals, and when they didn’t bring home the gold in Rio in 2016, they still brought home the silver. The women’s team has stood atop the podium for the last eight years and is also the reigning world champion.

Key Olympic handball athletes to watch

This is your last chance to watch one of the greatest handball players in Olympic history. Forty-year-old Nikola Karabatić’s swan song will be trying to win his fourth Olympic gold with France in Paris, before retiring after the Games. He’s also a four-time world champion, three-time European champion and three-time Champion league winner, according to Olympics.com. Additionally, he brought home 21 national titles with his handball clubs in his more than two decades of playing the game.

Germany's Johannes Golla (r) and France's Nikola Karabatic in action during the North Rhine-Westphalia, Dortmund: Handball: International match on July 13, 2024. Photo: Bernd Thissen/picture alliance via Getty Images

Karabatić’s longtime rival is also one to keep an eye on in Paris: Mikkel Hansen with Denmark. Just like Karabatić, he’s a three-time men’s world player of the year. He beat Karabatić and France to win the Olympic gold in 2016 in Rio. And just like his rival, Paris is the last chance for the five-time Olympian to win a gold medal before retiring after the Games, according to the Associated Press.

For the women’s teams, Norway’s Henny Reistad will be closely followed, according to the AP. She’s the reigning women’s world player of the year after her 74 percent scoring ratio at 2023’s worlds. She was also a member of the bronze-winning Norway Olympic team in Tokyo in 2020. She’ll be part of a team looking to topple France and take the gold out of Paris.

How to watch handball at the Olympics

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."