Olympic Handball 2024: Where To Watch, Full Schedule
France's men's and women's handball teams will be juggernauts to topple in Paris, but players from other countries will give it their best shot.
Can they bring home Olympic glory on their home turf? That’s the big question for the France men’s and women’s handball teams going into the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Both teams are the reigning gold medalists from four years ago in Tokyo and will be turning up the heat with a home court advantage.
But, taking down the handball Goliaths will prove hard to do.
France’s men’s team has won three of the past four gold medals, and when they didn’t bring home the gold in Rio in 2016, they still brought home the silver. The women’s team has stood atop the podium for the last eight years and is also the reigning world champion.
Key Olympic handball athletes to watch
This is your last chance to watch one of the greatest handball players in Olympic history. Forty-year-old Nikola Karabatić’s swan song will be trying to win his fourth Olympic gold with France in Paris, before retiring after the Games. He’s also a four-time world champion, three-time European champion and three-time Champion league winner, according to Olympics.com. Additionally, he brought home 21 national titles with his handball clubs in his more than two decades of playing the game.
Karabatić’s longtime rival is also one to keep an eye on in Paris: Mikkel Hansen with Denmark. Just like Karabatić, he’s a three-time men’s world player of the year. He beat Karabatić and France to win the Olympic gold in 2016 in Rio. And just like his rival, Paris is the last chance for the five-time Olympian to win a gold medal before retiring after the Games, according to the Associated Press.
For the women’s teams, Norway’s Henny Reistad will be closely followed, according to the AP. She’s the reigning women’s world player of the year after her 74 percent scoring ratio at 2023’s worlds. She was also a member of the bronze-winning Norway Olympic team in Tokyo in 2020. She’ll be part of a team looking to topple France and take the gold out of Paris.
How to watch handball at the Olympics
Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.
In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."
Complete schedule for Olympic handball events
Thursday, July 25
3:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: Slovenia vs. Denmark
5:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group B: Netherlands vs. Angola
8:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group B: Spain vs. Brazil
10:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: Germany vs. South Korea
1:00 p.m. ET: Women's Group B: Hungary vs. France
3:00 p.m. ET: Women's Group A: Norway vs. Sweden
Saturday, July 27
3:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Spain vs. Slovenia
5:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group B: Hungary vs. Egypt
8:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Croatia vs. Japan
10:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group B: Norway vs. Argentina
1:00 p.m. ET: Men's Group A: Germany vs. Sweden
3:00 p.m. ET: Men's Group B: Denmark vs. France
Sunday, July 28
3:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group B: Brazil vs. Hungary
5:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: South Korea vs. Slovenia
8:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: Sweden vs. Germany
10:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: Denmark vs. Norway
1:00 p.m. ET: Women's Group B: Angola vs. Spain
3:00 p.m. ET: Women's Group B: France vs. Netherlands
Monday, July 29
3:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Japan vs. Germany
5:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Slovenia vs. Croatia
8:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group B: Egypt vs. Denmark
10:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Sweden vs. Spain
1:00 p.m. ET: Men's Group B: France vs. Norway
3:00 p.m. ET: Men's Group B: Argentina vs. Hungary
Tuesday, July 30
3:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia
5:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: Norway vs. South Korea
8:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group B: Netherlands vs. Spain
10:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group B: Hungary vs. Angola
1:00 p.m. ET: Women's Group B: France vs. Brazil
3:00 p.m. ET: Women's Group A: Sweden vs. Denmark
Wednesday, July 31
3:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Norway vs. Hungary
5:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Croatia vs. Germany
8:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Spain vs. Japan
10:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Slovenia vs. Sweden
1:00 p.m. ET: Men's Group B: France vs. Egypt
3:00 p.m. ET: Men's Group B: Denmark vs. Argentina
Thursday, August 1
3:00 a.m. EDT: Women's Group B: Netherlands vs. Brazil
5:00 a.m. EDT: Women's Group A: South Korea vs. Sweden
8:00 a.m. EDT: Women's Group B: Spain vs. Hungary
10:00 a.m. EDT: Women's Group B: Angola vs. France
1:00 p.m. EDT: Women's Group A: Germany vs. Denmark
3:00 p.m. EDT: Women's Group A: Slovenia vs. Norway
Friday, August 2
3:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Hungary vs. Denmark
5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Argentina vs. France
8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Croatia vs. Sweden
10:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Germany vs. Spain
1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Japan vs. Slovenia
3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Norway vs. Egypt
Saturday, August 3
3:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group B: Hungary vs. Netherlands
5:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group B: Spain vs. France
8:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group B: Brazil vs. Angola
10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group A: Slovenia vs. Sweden
1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group A: Norway vs. Germany
3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group A: Denmark vs. South Korea
Sunday, August 4
3:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Sweden vs. Japan
5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Egypt vs. Argentina
8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia
10:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Hungary vs. France
1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Denmark vs. Norway
3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Spain vs. Croatia
Tuesday, August 6
3:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 1
7:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 2
11:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 3
3:30 p.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 4
Wednesday, August 7
3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 1
7:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 2
11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 3
3:30 p.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 4
Thursday, August 8
10:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Semifinal 1
3:30 p.m. ET: Women’s Semifinal 2
Friday, August 9
10:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Semifinal 1
3:30 p.m. ET: Men’s Semifinal 2
Saturday, August 10
4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Bronze Final
9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Gold Final
Sunday, August 11
3:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Bronze Final
7:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Gold Final