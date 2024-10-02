What’s Happened to LaRoyce Hawkins' Kevin Atwater on Chicago P.D.?

As one of the O.G.s of Chicago P.D., fans never tire of watching Atwater in action.

Detective Kevin Atwater — the dynamite Detective portrayed by LaRoyce Hawkins on Chicago P.D. — remains a One Chicago fan favorite as one of the O.G. members of the Intelligence Unit.

Stealing hearts and kicking criminal butt since Season 1 of P.D., Atwater brings endless passion and a valuable set of skills to the team. Throughout P.D.'s 12-season tenure, Atwater's character has developed significantly as he continues to showcase his unwavering dedication to his job and the Chicago community he serves. From taking on corrupt criminals to confronting systemic issues within the CPD, Atwater never fails to be guided by his strong moral compass and steadfast willingness to stand up for what is right. Atwater has evolved from a capable team member to a trusted and respected pillar of the Intelligence Unit, leaving an indelible mark on the One Chicago franchise.

Through his integrity, resilience, and, let's face it, striking good looks, Chi-Hards never tire of watching Atwater thrive, so we're looking back at some of his highlights.

When did Kevin Atwater join the Intelligence Unit on Chicago P.D.? Atwater made his P.D. debut in the pilot ("Stepping Stone"). Atwater began as a patrol officer, then partnered up with fellow officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati). Atwater and Burgess were a dynamic duo, and when they weren't being harassed by the beloved Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) excelled at patrolling the Chicago streets and addressing whatever mayhem came their way. Atwater joined the Intelligence Unit in Season 1, Episode 14 ("The Docks") after Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) found himself in need of more investigators. Atwater took to his new post like a professional and made quick work of making a name for himself within the CPD. Atwater cares just as deeply about convict rehabilitation as he does about putting criminals behind bars. Atwater had several family members in the prison system. Keenly aware of the pitfalls of the prison system, Atwater never failed to humanize convicts and even worked with a catering company that assisted ex-cons. After years of tireless effort, several successful undercover investigations, and dozens of closed cases, Atwater was promoted to Detective in Season 7 of P.D.

Kevin Atwater's Rocky Family Life

Part of the reason Atwater became a cop in the first place was his troubling childhood. When Atwater was a kid, his father, Lew (Erik LaRay Harvey), was arrested following a robbery and swiftly incarcerated. A few years after his father's imprisonment, Atwater's mother passed away, leaving Atwater to raise his two younger siblings, Vinessa (Bobbi MacKenzie) and Jordan (Kylen Davis).

Atwater resented his father for his actions and refusal to accept visits from Atwater growing up, furthering their estrangement. Atwater's frustration surrounding his father's incarceration inspired him to stay out of trouble and eventually join law enforcement to help others avoid his father's fate.

Atwater was the legal guardian to his two siblings for most of their lives, leading to several pop-ins from his brother and sister in the early seasons of P.D. However, after Jordan was the witness to a crime in Season 5, Episode 4 ("Snitch"), Atwater was upset to learn members of his neighborhood were harassing his brother to prevent him from testifying by causing issues for their sister, Vinessa. Atwater didn't waste any time when it came to protecting his siblings, and in an effort to protect Jordan and Vinessa, he chose to move his siblings to Texas so they could live with his aunt in Season 5, Episode 5 ("Home"). It was a tough call for Atwater, but he wasn't willing to take risks.

"At the end of the day, Sarge, I won't forgive myself if anything happened to those kids," Atwater told Voight tearfully. "So I made the best decision for them anyway. For the family."

Kevin Atwater's Reunion with His Estranged Father

Atwater eventually reconnected with his father in Season 10, Episode 11 ("Long Lost") after discovering Lew had been paroled from prison and was living in a halfway house. Atwater eventually confronted his father about his absence, only to learn Lew had cut his family off to preserve the joyful memories they had cultivated. Endlessly gracious, Atwater offered his father a unit in the apartment building he owns so that he could get back on his feet. In Season 11, Episode 5 ("Split Second"), with his father's help, Atwater took down a gang leader.

What happened between Kevin Atwater and Celese Nichols? In Season 9, Episode 5 ("Burnside"), Atwater brushed paths with a woman named Celeste Nichols (Amanda Payton), and they quickly hit it off. Celeste was a school teacher who resented law enforcement due to having strong opinions surrounding police brutality and corruption within the justice system. While their romance heated up, Atwater neglected to disclose his tenure in the CPD as he struggled to reconcile his professional life with his personal ideologies. The jig was up in Season 9, Episode 11 ("Lies") when Atwater struggled to live a double life and came clean to Celeste about his career in the CPD. Celeste was naturally furious, telling Atwater that she had an issue with the justice system, not everyone within it. Enraged by the betrayal and refusal to be honest with her, Celeste broke up with Atwater.

(Some of) Kevin Atwater's Most Dangerous Moments on P.D.

The Intelligence Unit beat can be a grueling gig, and in P.D.'s most intense moments, the officers come under fire. No one likes it when Atwater gets hurt, but the dedicated Intelligence Unit member has often landed in danger. One of the first blows he took was in Season 2, Episode 6 ("Prison Ball") when he went undercover in a prison to investigate a prisoner suspected of killing a young girl the same age as Atwater's sister.

Atwater was able to get close to the suspect, but after another prisoner recognized Atwater as a police officer, he found himself in a three-on-one fight. But like the true badass he is, Atwater managed to defeat the three men. Coaxing a confession from the suspect, Atwater was able to close the case despite the harrowing ordeal.

Later in the series, Atwater was shot in Season 6, Episode 11 ("Trust"). It all went down after a young boy attempted to help Atwater find a perp when a drive-by shooter rushed them and shot the boy. Atwater burst into action and chased down the car but was shot in the shoulder during the adrenaline-fueled chase.

