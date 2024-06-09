What's Happened to Octavio Pisano's Joe Velasco on Law & Order: SVU?

What's happened between Joe Velasco and Olivia Benson on SVU?

Though Velasco and Benson currently have a good relationship, it didn't start out that way.

Benson was not pleased with how Velasco came to the squad on McGrath's heels, though they'd mended fences by Season 24.

But it was in Season 24 that she began an investigation into whether he'd committed a murder.

In Episode 12 ("Blood Out"), Velasco and investigator Tonie Churlish (Jasmine Batchelor) were hoping to convince a gang member, Hector, to testify against his leader when Velasco pretended to offer the guy cocaine and confessed to committing a murder. Churlish illegally recorded the conversation and turned it over to Olivia — who proceeded to quietly open an investigation in Episode 13 ("Intersection").

In Episode 15 ("King of the Moon"), she started conducting a background check and looped in Fin — and discovered that the murder Velasco had described was a real cold case in Fort Worth, Texas.

After an interrogation by Fin with an assist by Churlish, Velasco submitted to drug tests, and said that he didn't commit the murder but was in the room when it happened. He described having been recruited near his home and sent to Fort Worth to learn how to be a security guard, but then discovered that he'd been sent to a training camp for gang hitmen. But, he said, when he and his friend were dispatched to the targets' home, he wasn't able to pull the trigger and ran away. His friend, instead, committed the murder and covered for him.

Fin believed him — but Benson told him he'd have to make it up to her, and sent him to find the friend.

In Episode 19 ("Bend The Law"), he succeeded, with Benson's help: Anthony “Chilly” Suarez (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) had left the cartel and become an elementary school teacher in Maine.

Chilly ultimately confessed to having committed more than one murder before escaping the cartel, and Velasco got it on tape, albeit not legally. He turned the tape over to Benson, who tossed it in her desk.

In an interview with NBC Insider, Pisano explained Benson's thinking.

"There's something that happened at the end of this episode where Velasco asks, 'What's going to happen to the [Chilly evidence]?' And she's like, 'Well, you did your thing.' Almost unspoken-ly saying, 'The whole purpose of you going there was to prove your loyalty to me,'" he said.

“I think by the end of last season, Velasco committed fully to the squad and that solidified their relationship," he told Us Weekly before Season 25. "It’s only growing."