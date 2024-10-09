What Happened to Paramedic Gianna Mackey on Chicago Fire?

Firehouse 51 has forged dozens of dedicated first responders throughout Chicago Fire's long-running reign. While many 51 fan favorites come and go, paramedic Gianna Mackey (Adriyan Rae) was a Season 9 standout.

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

Mackey's arrival brought several compelling storylines to the Windy City firehouse, with her journey highlighted by action, romance, and camaraderie that led to a quick induction into the 51 family. With her dedicated attitude, quick-on-her-feet medical prowess, and charming demeanor, Mackey quickly established herself as a valuable asset to the team. From the gripping rescues she pulled off with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) to her steamy romance with another member of the house, Mackey's Chicago Fire storyline delivered the heat.

RELATED: A Breakdown of the Current Chicago Fire Cast

Mackey was a certified scene-stealer on Chicago Fire, which is why we're looking back at the paramedic's journey as a member of Firehouse 51.

Gianna Mackey (Adriyan Rae) on Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 6. Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Who was Gianna Mackey on Chicago Fire? Making her way to the Windy City firehouse in the Season 9 premiere ("Rattle Second City"), Gianna Mackey was a paramedic who replaced Emily Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) on Ambulance 61, working closely with then Paramedic in Charge Sylvie Brett. Mackey had a connection to Firehouse 51 prior to her recruitment, thanks to her childhood friendship with Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso). While Mackey's time at Firehouse 51 only lasted nine episodes, she was a memorable member of the crew who crossed paths with several Chicago Fire fan favorites during her brief but beautiful tenure.

Gianna Mackey's Close Bond with 51 Fan Favorite Joe Cruz

Gianna Mackey (Adriyan Rae) on Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 3. Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

While some first responders have to work their way into being welcomed to 51, before her arrival in Season 9, Mackey was already thick as thieves with Cruz. Mackey and Cruz grew up in the same neighborhood and were close childhood friends. Mackey's brother Dex got sick and passed away when they were kids, and as a result, Cruz stepped in, leading him and Mackey to develop a sibling relationship. While Cruz revealed Mackey could fend for herself, he was very protective of Mackey. While that bugged her occasionally, it's a sentiment that she ultimately appreciated.

Gianna Mackey's Fling with 51 Firefighter Blake Gallo

Shortly following her introduction to 51, Mackey caught the eye of former 51 firefighter Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende). After swapping some flirtatious banter, Mackey took the lead in asking Gallo out on a date — instantly frustrating Cruz, who cautioned Gallo not to accept. As one of the most respected firefighters at the station, Gallo wasn't keen on disrespecting Cruz's wishes, but his chemistry with Mackey continued to fire off on all cylinders, with Mackey attempting to give Gallo her phone number in Season 9, Episode 3 ("Smash Therapy"). Still, Gallo's concerns for Cruz's wrath led him to decline Mackey's offer.

RELATED: Look Back at Blake Gallo's History on Chicago Fire

Gianna Mackey (Adriyan Rae) and Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) on Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 2. Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Mackey and Gallo's cat-and-mouse relationship came to a head after Gallo rescued the paramedic in Season 9, Episode 4 ("Funny What Things Remind Us") after she was trapped in a building explosion. The heroic rescue only intensified their feelings for each other, leading them to hook up in Season 9, Episode 6 ("Blow This Up Somehow") after Mackey told Gallo how much she appreciated him. The romance between Mackey and Gallo was just heating up when fate had other plans for the paramedic.

Why did Gianna Mackey leave Firehouse 51? In Season 9, Episode 9 ("Double Red"), Mackey was running drills alongside a training group when she caught the attention of Firehouse 33's fire chief. Impressed with Mackey's performance and passion, the chief offered her a paramedic-in-charge position at his firehouse, taking her away from Firehouse 51. Having grown fond of her 51 colleagues, Mackey was initially apprehensive about accepting the gig. However, after thinking it over and grabbing a drink with her dear friend Cruz, Mackey began considering the offer more seriously. Not only did Brett likely have several more years at her PIC post ahead of her — inhibiting Mackey from moving up in the CFD at 51 — but she also had a personal reason for considering 33's offer. RELATED: Everything to Know About Chicago Fire Season 13 Mackey admitted to Cruz that it was difficult working at the same firehouse as him due to their close bond and shared history — the idea of seeing the first responder get hurt in the line of duty troubled her, especially after coming to view Cruz as family following the loss of her brother. Mackey feared losing that connection to Dex. Cruz told Mackey he understood her decision, supporting her as she continued to trailblaze within the CFD as one of the slickest first responders they'd ever seen.

Watch Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.