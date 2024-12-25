Severide has dated several women throughout the years, but few could forget his fling with Anna.

What Happened to Anna Turner and Her Love Story with Severide on Chicago Fire?

With dozens of tearjerking episodes, Chicago Fire has never shied away from delivering emotional storylines, and few arcs have left as lasting an impression as that of Anna Turner, played by the talented Charlotte Sullivan.

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

Before settling down with his wife, Chicago Fire heartthrob Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) dated quite a few women, but his relationship with Anna was a true whirlwind romance. Appearing 10 episodes throughout her tenure, Anna's Chicago Fire storyline was brief but profound, leaving an indelible mark on both the series and Chi-Hards everywhere. Anna's storyline was centered around hope within life's most harrowing chapters, with her connection to Severide remaining one of the most memorable relationships in One Chicago history.

RELATED: These Are The Most Beloved Couples on Chicago Fire, Med, and P.D.

The memory of Anna Turner remains a poignant chapter in Severide's life and a reminder of the NBC nailbiter's unparalleled ability to balance high-stakes drama with personal storytelling. Relive the tearjerking Chicago Fire love story between Severide and Anna Turner, below.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Charlotte Sullivan as Ann Tuner in Season 5 Episode 17 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Who was Anna Turner on Chicago Fire? Anna Turner made her Chicago Fire debut in Season 5, Episode 8 ("One Hundred"). Anna was a pediatric nurse battling Leukemia, introduced to Severide by former 51 firefighter-turned-Chicago Med doctor Jeff Clarke (Jeff Hephner) after Severide visited Med with a shoulder injury and Clarke realized the firefighter was a match with Anna for a bone marrow transplant. After asking Severide if he was willing to donate, Severide happily obliged, connecting with Anna from the get-go. After confirming he was a match for the transplant, Severide began doing everything he could to help save Anna's life.

RELATED: A Guide to Every Must-Watch One Chicago Crossover Episode

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Charlotte Sullivan as Ann Tuner in Season 5 Episode 17 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

What happened to Charlotte Sullivan's character Anna Turner on Chicago Fire? Fortunately for Anna, Severide's bone marrow donation was successful, leading her condition to improve. Amid the transplants, it didn't take long for Anna and Severide to forge a bond — it may have begun as an act of compassion but it soon grew into a heartfelt romance, showcasing Severide's softer, more vulnerable side. Severide had earned a womanizing reputation for his charm and impulsive decisions, but his relationship with Anna led him to explore genuine connection. As Anna's health improved, the pair grew increasingly close, with Severide even considering leaving Firehouse 51 to move closer to Anna once things got more serious. However, before the couple was able to navigate their relationship further, tragedy struck. Despite initially responding well to the treatment, Anna's cancer returned. Severide, known for being the hero, found himself powerless to save the woman he'd fallen head over heels for as her condition quickly worsened. Severide joined Anna at the hospital at every opportunity, sticking to her side until the very end. Anna tragically passed in Season 5, Episode 20 ("Carry Me") after her DNR order was adhered, much to Severide's dismay. Her death served as a turning point for Severide — Anna's passing not only woke Severide up to the fleeting nature of life and love but further shaped his character as a whole. Anna left a handprint on Severide's heart, leading him to eventually arrange for a hospital wing to be named after her in Season 6 of Chicago Fire.

Though Sullivan's Turner appeared in just one season, her story is a testament to Chicago Fire's ability to craft meaningful, emotionally resonant love stories amid gripping rescue sequences. Anna wasn't just a love interest or subplot but a crucible for hope and human connection, and Chi-Hards will never forget her.

RELATED: The Most Devastating Deaths on Chicago Fire Across All 11 Seasons

Watch Chicago Fire on NBC and Peacock.